Hot Headlines
Houston star chef reveals new restaurant details and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from high-profile restaurant openings to the return of a foodie favorite event. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend with the help of this guide.
1. Beard-winning Houston chef shares first details of new Montrose restaurant. Houston hospitality veterans Bobby Heugel and chef Justin Yu are sharing more details about House of Louie, their new neighborhood restaurant that’s opening this summer in the former Vibrant space at 1931 Fairview Ave.
2. 11 eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the first time. CultureMap has compiled a list of several of the first-time participants in Houston Restaurant Weeks to help guide people’s selections.
3. How vintage finds shaped the look of Houston’s nostalgic new steakhouse. Ford Fry’s new Heights steakhouse Star Rover fills a gap few Houstonians were aware was missing — good ol’ fashioned nostalgia.
4. H-E-B's affordable Joe V's expands with 2 new Houston-area stores. Joe V's Smart Shop, the affordable grocery chain from H-E-B, is expanding in the Houston area with two new stores set to open in 2027 — and construction is already underway.
Joe V's is expanding. newsroom.heb.com
5. Chef Austin Simmons dishes on his newly-opened Woodlands restaurant. One of this year’s most eagerly anticipated new restaurants opened its doors Tuesday, July 14.