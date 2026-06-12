Party Watch
VIP guests preview Houston’s pop-up World Cup playground
What: Pitch Live VIP preview
Where: Pitch Live at the former Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel St.
The Scoop: With the World Cup mayhem already echoing across Houston, Pitch Live offered a sneak peek of what promises to be a marathon of match-day revelry and late-night balls-to-the-wall entertainment. More than 500 guests stepped inside the sprawling 34,000-square-foot EaDo venue to sample the Texas-inspired concept from partners Ben Berg, Army Sadeghi, and Brian Ching, who transformed the former Warehouse Live into a multi-experience destination built for soccer season and beyond.
The evening unfolded with complimentary margaritas, espresso martinis, and Ranch Waters making the rounds alongside mini beef Wellingtons and crab cakes, while DJ Just Vi kept the energy humming and Houston’s Tekkrew showcased freestyle dribbling skills. Guests wandered through four distinct spaces, from the main concert hall and patio viewing area to the elevated Corral Room and the private Remy Martin Lounge curated by hospitality partner Ashley Muncie.
The preview also set the stage for a calendar of programming beginning with Diplo’s opening-night concert and continuing with performances by Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Keke, and Cedric Gervais, plus food pop-ups timed to Mexico’s World Cup matches.
Who: Lindsey Paine, Owen Daniels, Jennifer Pinkerton, Danielle Dubois, David Galic, Magen Pastor, Michael Plank, Robert Tierjina, Anita Sehgal, Samantha Huang and Justin Henderson, Laura Goodson, Lindsey Yates, Carrie Brandsburg-Dahl, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Sáenz, Josh Espinedo, Beth Braniff, Michael Heckman, Lauren MacQueen, Washington and Lesley Ho, Jacob Monty, and Matt Shelton.