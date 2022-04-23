New Houston to Destin jet service takes off as week's top story

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Texas-based hop-on jet service takes off with nonstop flights from Houston to Destin. The airline touts its “no crowds, no lines, and no fuss” travel experience.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: 9 best new restaurants serve up steak, ramen, dim sum, and more. This month's list of new restaurants includes places in Montrose, Pearland, Katy, and more.

3. Posh, Dallas-based nightclub shakes up Washington Ave. with rooftop views and pricey bottles. Slated to open in the coming weeks, the new nightclub will occupy the former Classic space.

4. Memorial-area restaurant debuts upscale reboot with full service, cocktails, and more. The restaurant features the culinary talents of Chez Nous owners Stacy and Scott Simonson.

5. Ken Hoffman on why the new Houston Gamblers USFL team has zero to do with Houston."The Houston Gamblers have about as much connection with Texas as, you remember that commercial, picante sauce made in New Jersey."