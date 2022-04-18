Posh, Dallas-based nightclub shakes up Washington Ave. with rooftop views and pricey bottles

One of Dallas's most popular nightclubs will soon be popping bottles on Washington Avenue. Citizen Houston will open this spring in the former Classic space at 5922 Washington Ave.

Milkshake Concepts, the Dallas-based group behind concepts such as Vidorra, Harper's, and Serious Pizza, will replicate its successful Citizen concept in the 6,000-square-foot space. Every element has been designed to lure club goers, professional athletes, big spenders, and other VIPs away from the numerous other nightlife options along the Washington corridor.

Plans call for an 18-table VIP section devoted to bottle service — priced at an eye-popping $1,500 to $20,000, according to a release — and a "members-only" rooftop terrace that overlooks the main dance floor. Themed parties and DJs will help provide the club's atmosphere. Initially, Citizen will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 pm - 2 am with plans to be open on Sundays as the last stop in a multi-venue, Sunday Funday experience they're calling "Sunday School."

“Bringing Citizen to Houston has been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to introduce our specific brand of hospitality to nightlife aficionados in the most diverse city in the country,” Milkshake founder and CEO Imran Sheikh said. “We call the concept Citizen because we think of citizens as people who are at-home wherever they are and feel confident to behave as they see fit. We invite our guests to take in the vibe, revel in the experience and make the night unforgettable — whether it’s their maiden voyage or hundredth visit.”

Originally, plans called for The Classic's space to be converted into WYLD CHLD, which would have shared ownership with Sekai, the nightclub that opened in EaDo last fall. However, the investment group behind both projects ended its relationship with the Las Vegas-based hospitality group that was developing WYLD CHLD, according to a representative. The investors turned to Milkshake to operate the space.

"We felt far more comfortable opening one of our brands rather introducing a new brand, so we elected to go with Citizen," Milkshake chief marketing officer Meredith Vachon said. "That, coupled with the fact that Houston guests have been asking for a Citizen in Houston, told us it was time."