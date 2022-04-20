Texas-based hop-on jet service takes off with nonstop flights from Houston to Destin

Houstonians looking to jet to warm destinations and crystal white beaches due east now have a sunny new option. JSX, the Dallas-based, hop-on jet service, has resumed the popular seasonal route from Houston to Destin, Florida, the company announced.

Trips start June 16 and run though September, with fares starting at $229 one-way. Flights run three times a week (Monday, Thursday, and Friday) from Houston Hobby to Destin Executive Airport and include at least two checked bags (certain weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks.

Houston flights depart at 11:45 am and arrive at 1:15 pm. Flights from Destin depart at 1:55 pm and arrive at 3:40 pm.

Boasting crystal clear water, iconic, white sand beaches, challenging off-shore fishing, and plentiful golf courses, Destin has become one of the hottest vacation destinations in Florida’s panhandle. A boardwalk, theme park, and state park are also big tourist draws.

This Houston-Destin addition comes as JSX ramped up its service from Dallas to the sunny spot.

As CultureMap Dallas reported, JSX continues to tout its “no crowds, no lines, and no fuss” travel experience. Passengers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and quick baggage retrieval. Touchless check-in and frictionless security also help pick up the pace.

JSX planes feature 30 business class-caliber seats in a unique 1x1 configuration. The company’s pet-friendly policy allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

Trips can be booked directly through the website, mobile app, or through codeshare partner JetBlue.

“Texans are ready to soak up the sun on the beaches of Destin and there’s no easier way to get there this summer than flying JSX,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a statement “The resumption of flights from Houston and increased flights from Dallas answer an unmet need in the market for our joyful, simple, and crowd-free service and we’re proud to answer the call and connect friends, families, and loved ones this summer season and beyond.”

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this article.