where to eat on Mother's Day
More than 30 Houston restaurants making memorable Mother's Day meals
Houston restaurants have plenty of options to help diners celebrate Mom. From elegant teas to laid-back brunches, the city's diverse cuisine has something for every taste and budget. Many restaurants are augmenting their regular menus with special dishes for the holiday. Others are open on Mother's Day Sunday when they usually aren't. Those who've wanted to explore Houston's dazzling array of dining options but were waiting for the right occasion should now have a perfect reason to explore a whole host of culinary styles.
Check out some of our favorites.
The Annie Café & Bar
Customers can enjoy an easy, elevated experience with the restaurant’s beloved menu alongside a selection of seasonal specials such as hearty potato hash and classic prime rib.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant
Enjoy a festive brunch buffet on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 from 10 am to 4 pm, highlighted with specialty cocktails and live mariachi.
The Audrey
From 9 am to 3 pm on Mother’s Day, diners at The Woodlands restaurant can enjoy a special brunch menu featuring a mix of signature favorites and select lunch offerings such as lavender pancakes and the egg and prosciutto Benedict. Every mom will be welcomed with a complimentary mimosa. Reserve online.
Brennan’s
Treat Mom to an upscale, Creole-infused jazz brunch on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. A three-course menu offers selections like chili-fried Gulf oysters and the restaurant’s famous Bananas Foster. See full menu. Reservations are required. Call 713-522-9711.
Camaraderie
The Heights spot hosts a family-style experience where mom will receive a complimentary spritz, then sit back and relax. A $55 prix-fixe menu includes shared dishes for the table, and a choice of entrée — including options such as salmon with sweet corn and confit baby san marzano tomato, a Croque Madame of jambon de Paris, comté, and a sunny up egg, and steak and eggs — along with dessert and optional add-ons such as deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, and raw oysters. A $15 kids menu will also be available.
Candente
The Bellaire location of the Tex-Mex restaurant will offer moms a free rose and a glass of Prosecco as they arrive for an epic brunch service where kids under 12 can eat free.
Doris Metropolitan
Usually closed on Sundays, the restaurant will be open for brunch from 12-5 pm on Mother’s Day. Diners can expect the regular menu of Mediterranean-influenced steakhouse fare as well as a special addition: a burger topped with a fried egg.
Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar
On Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, The Woodlands restaurant has a special brunch featuring selections like a croissant French toast casserole with berries and a Vietnamese omelet with char siu pork belly. Dinner offers veal loin piccata with spaghettini, followed by a chocolate raspberry tart.
Guard & Grace Houston
Modern ambiance meets chef-driven cuisine for this Mother’s Day brunch that’s a curated selection of signature dishes, including Maine lobster Benedict with red curry hollandaise, Kal-Bi Korean-style short rib Benedict with gochujang BBQ hollandaise, and Nikki rancheros with oak grilled pork shoulder, crispy tortilla, and heirloom pico. Reserve online.
Haywire
From 10 am to 3 pm on Mother’s Day, the Memorial City is hosting a brunch buffet featuring chef-carved specialties, fresh seafood, a build-your-own taco station, classic breakfast dishes, and a full spread of sweets and pastries. The cost is $59.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages 5 to 12, and complimentary for kids 4 and under.
Hotel Granduca
On Saturday, May 9, enjoy Mother’s Day Tea with tea sandwiches, house-made scones with jam and mascarpone cream, and an assortment of delicate pastries and sweets. Adult tickets include a glass of prosecco. The cost is $125 per adult and $75 per child. Reserve online.
On Sunday, May 10 from 10 am to 2 pm, brunch features selections like Kaluga Huso caviar service, crab cake Benedict, lobster and burrata toast, carrot soup, potato gnocchi, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, braised short rib, and a spring quiche with smoked salmon. Reserve online.
Juliet
On Mother’s Day, customers can enjoy a new buffet brunch with selections such as crème brûlée French toast topped with berries and white chocolate whipped cream, Nashville hot chicken and biscuits, lamb rack and eggs, and more. Pair them with mimosas, peach bellinis, spicy margaritas, Bloody Marys, and celebratory prosecco and Moët carafes.
JŪN
The James Beard Award finalist serves Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 am to 3 pm, with a variety of specials and menu favorites in an elegant atmosphere. Reservations strongly encouraged and available via OpenTable.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Indulge in a relaxed Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch, or dinner, complete with sky-high sandwiches and deli favorites. For Mother’s Day, the restaurant is offering half-price mimosas from 8 am to 4 pm, and all moms will receive a complimentary pink and white cookie.
King Steak
Family-style dining is available at brunch from 11 am to 4 pm and at dinner from 4-7 pm. Selections include beef tenderloin, salmon piccata, honey-glazed ham, shrimp and avocado toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, and more. The cost is $75 for adults and $35 for children 10 and under. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at OpenTable.
Kitchen Rumors
The eclectic, Indian-inspired restaurant from Tastemaker Awards Chef of the Year nominee Jassi Bindra will supplement its a la carte menu with Mother's Day specials such as avocado toast with masala garbanzo beans, naan pizza with butter chicken or paneer makhani, Goan shrimp Benedict, masala cinnamon roll, and passion fruit-fueled "Momosa." Each table will also receive a slice of cake with rose petal jam and mascarpone cream. Brunch is served from 11 am until 3 pm.
Le Jardinier
For Mother’s Day brunch, the Michelin-starred restaurant will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu that includes strawberry and rhubarb burrata, French white asparagus, olive oil-poached cod, heritage chicken au jus, raspberry mousse, and Valrhona guanaja dark chocolate crémeux. The cost is $140 per person; add a wine pairing for $75 per person. Brunch is available from 11 am to 2:30 pm and reservations can be made at OpenTable, Resy, and SevenRooms.
Little's Oyster Bar
Usually only open for dinner, the upscale seafood restaurant will serve a special a la carte brunch menu from 11am to 3 pm. Selections include smoked salmon Benedict with poached eggs and horseradish hollandaise for $36; French toast with candied bacon, pecans, and strawberry maple syrup for $29; and smoked brisket hash with sunny eggs and sauce choron for $29.
Mayahuel
Moms will be welcomed with a complimentary Agua de Jamaica spritz, prior to enjoying an à la carte brunch menu featuring familiar favorites reimagined with modern Mexican flavors by chef Luis Robledo Richards. Take home a curated box of six lime, chocolate, passion fruit, and vanilla macarons for $18, available in the restaurant or added to OpenTable reservations in advance. Reserve online.
Mexican Sugar
All locations will serve brunch on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, where diners can get a Petals & Pour board, a build-your-own bubbly experience that features a bottle of Cava, freshly pressed juices, and a colorful tray of fruit to craft the perfect pour. The cost is $59.
Nobu
Enjoy an unlimited selection of cold dishes, sushi, hot dishes, a carving station, and desserts, along with brunch cocktail specials and Nobu Houston’s full beverage menu. Expect selections like bluefin tuna nigiri with wasabi salsa, shrimp tempura roll, prime rib shabu shabu with spicy amazu, yuzu cheesecake, taiyaki, and matcha brownie. The cost is $85 for adults and $42 for children 12 and under.
Patton’s Steakhouse & Speakeasy
On Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 diners can enjoy a special three-course dinner menu with selections like lobster bisque, steak tartare, Texas lamb with smoked potatoes, and Meyer lemon custard. The cost is $80 per person plus tax, gratuity, and beverages. Reserve online.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
The restaurant will open early at 11 am on Mother's Day with two specials — a 10-ounce filet stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, three cheeses, and more ($49) and signature three-course pork chop meal that includes a choice of soup or salad and a dessert trio ($49). Three brunch cocktails will also be available for $14 each.
Pizaro's Pizza
The restaurant's Montrose location will celebrate Mother's Day with "Margheritas and Mimosas," a one-day only event that combines bottomless mimosas with buffet-style servings of Margherita pizza in both New York Neapolitan styles. Add either a Caesar or house salad along with drinks to complete the experience.
Savoir
A three-course menu brunch from 10 am to 3 pm features selections like escargot, foie gras, crab Benedict, and beef short ribs. The cost is $65 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Reservations recommended.
Seven Sushi & Robata
At the Chinatown restaurant, moms get a complimentary mimosa on Mother’s Day. Everyone can enjoy all-you-can-eat sushi and robata, including classic and signature rolls, sushi and sashimi, specialty grilled meats, ramen, and more in a vibrant modern setting.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Both locations offer a Mother’s Day brunch complete with Tex-Mex favorites from 11 am to 3 pm. The cost is $34.95 plus tax, gratuity, and beverages for adults and $12.95 for kids under age 12.
Thompson Hotel
On Mother’s Day from 10 am to 4 pm, the swanky hotel on Allen Parkway has a Mommy & Me Tea Time experience that includes a beautifully curated tower with avocado egg salad and chicken curry salad sandwiches, mini brioche lobster rolls, roasted red pepper hummus crudité, and smoked salmon with dill cream cheese, served with premium teas, plus a celebratory toast with bubbles for moms and sparkling cider for little ones. Pricing starts at $50 and reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Tony’s
The elegant, upscale Greenway Plaza restaurant will be open for brunch on Mother’s Day, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring seasonal selections alongside Tony’s signature classics, such as butternut squash pansoti, lobster bisque, Cobb salad, snapper Francese, and a prime New York strip.The experience concludes with a trio of desserts: strawberry shortcake, Italian Beauty, and key lime pie. The cost is $80 per adult and $30 for children 12 and under. Reservations can be made at OpenTable.
Turner's
The Post Oak restaurant is open from 11 am to 9 pm on Mother’s Day, with brunch specials alongside the full regular menu. Enjoy a classic French omelet topped with crème fraîche and caviar or raviolo filled with ricotta, wild mushrooms, and a golden egg yolk.
The Union Kitchen
All three of the restaurant's Houston-area locations will feature specials for Mother's Day such as smoked salmon Benedict, blueberry-lemon croissant French toast, everything bagel-hot honey-crab deviled eggs, creamy peppercorn filet, and snapper Tampico, along with featured desserts and cocktails.
Willie G's
Served from 10:30 am-3 pm, the restaurant's Mother's Day brunch buffet ($79 per adult, $39 per child), includes a prime rib carving station, a sushi station, a raw bar with oysters and peel-and-eat shrimp, bacon-wrapped shrimp, shrimp fried rice, scrambled eggs, Bananas Foster French toast, roasted salmon with lemon butter, sides, breads, desserts, and more. Reservations are highly recommended.
Winsome Prime
The Southern-inspired steakhouse will supplement its regular brunch menu with grilled halibut topped with cream sauce and crab meat. Save room for dessert — the carrot cake is a recipe handed down by co-owner Rob Wright's mother.
Xochi
While Mother’s Day in the U.S. is celebrated on the second Sunday in May, the Mexican Día de las Madres holiday is always May 10. To mark the occasion of the two events falling on the same day this year, the upscale downtown spot offers a special three-course menu throughout the weekend. The cost is $59, excluding tax and tip; add a wine pairing for $39 more. See the full menu and reserve online. (Check out similar offerings at Xochi sister restaurants Caracol and Hugo’s).