Prepare for major lane closures at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Houstonians traveling the 610 Loop this weekend should be prepared to meet closed lanes at the I-69 Southwest Freeway. Those mainlanes will be shut to commuters between S. Rice Avenue and 610 from Friday, March 5 at 9 pm through Monday, March 8 at 5 am.

This work is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s ongoing 610 West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Work crews will demolish the old 610 West Loop northbound ramp to the Southwest Freeway southbound, as well as the old 610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound, per a press release. Both ramps span over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway.

The agency promises that the new 610 West Loop northbound connector to the Southwest Freeway southbound will open “later this week.” Drivers will note that the new 610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to the Southwest Freeway northbound is now open.

As always, motorists should expect delays and should consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control, according to TxDOT.

When work is complete, this $259 million project is meant to “significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving,” according to TxDOT.

The agency adds that the project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Those looking to stay up-to-date on closures, construction, and more on 610 and the Southwest Freeway should visit Houston TranStar’s dedicated site or

www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and information on the project.