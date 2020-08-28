Home » City Life
be prepared to stop

Prepare for closures at 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway this weekend

610 loop interchange Southwest Freeway Houston I-69
Expect closures at the 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway. Photo courtesy of TxDOT

Hurricane Laura has passed and subsequently toll roads are no longer free. But there are still potential traffic headaches facing Houstonians this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced weekend major work at the 610 Loop and the Southwest Freeway.

While these closures won’t be as nightmarish as earlier 610/US-59 stoppages, drivers should still plan accordingly for delays and alternate routes.

Here are the significant Inner Loop closures that will occur between Friday August 28 and Monday, August 31, based on information from TxDOT and CultureMap news partner, ABC13.

US-59 ramp closure

  • Southbound ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Richmond Avenue

I-610 West Loop closure

  • Northbound and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound
  • Friday 9 pm - Saturday 5 am
  • Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Chimney Rock Road

I-610 West Loop closure

  • Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway
  • 9 pm - 5 am Saturday - Monday
  • Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Weslayan Street

Westpark Tollway exit closure

  • Eastbound exit ramp to Westpark Drive / Post Oak Boulevard
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Exit Chimney Rock Road

Westpark Drive closure

  • Eastbound and westbound at I-610 West Loop
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Richmond Avenue
