Prepare for closures at 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway this weekend

Hurricane Laura has passed and subsequently toll roads are no longer free. But there are still potential traffic headaches facing Houstonians this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced weekend major work at the 610 Loop and the Southwest Freeway.



While these closures won’t be as nightmarish as earlier 610/US-59 stoppages, drivers should still plan accordingly for delays and alternate routes.



Here are the significant Inner Loop closures that will occur between Friday August 28 and Monday, August 31, based on information from TxDOT and CultureMap news partner, ABC13.



US-59 ramp closure

Southbound ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound

All weekend

Alternate route: Richmond Avenue

I-610 West Loop closure

Northbound and southbound ramp to US-59 northbound

Friday 9 pm - Saturday 5 am

Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Chimney Rock Road

I-610 West Loop closure

Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway

9 pm - 5 am Saturday - Monday

Alternate route: Exit southbound, U-turn at Weslayan Street

Westpark Tollway exit closure

Eastbound exit ramp to Westpark Drive / Post Oak Boulevard

All weekend

Alternate route: Exit Chimney Rock Road

Westpark Drive closure