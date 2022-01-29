Booming Houston suburb's rank as best place to retire leads week's top stories

Home » City Life
Houston suburb's rank as best place to retire leads week's top stories

Plentiful recreation areas help make Katy a top place to retire. Courtesy photo

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Booming Houston suburb named No. 1 retirement spot in Texas. SmartAsset considered a number of factors in its rankings, including the number of nearby doctor's offices and recreation centers.

2. Houston fine dining king launches rodeo's first ever sit-down restaurant. Only Ben Berg could come up with such a wildly ambitious plan to transform dining at the Rodeo. 

3. Innovative soul food restaurant serves up second Houston-area location. Following a recent appearance on Food Paradise, the restaurant has brought its stuffed turkey legs and other decadent eats to Pearland.

4. Memorial Park debuts highly anticipated tunnels at free public event. Get a sneak peek at the new structures that are part of the park's transformation. 

5. Game-changing Chinatown dining development unveils plans for major expansion. Construction will begin later this year on an additional structure that will house 11 more restaurants. 

