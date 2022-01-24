Booming Houston suburb named No. 1 retirement spot in Texas

If you’re hunting for a place to retire in Texas, you might want to consider your own backyard.

A recent study by personal finance website SmartAsset ranks five cities in the Houston metro area among the top 10 places in Texas for retirees. Katy nabs the No. 1 spot, with Richmond at No. 5, Tomball at No. 6, Humble at No. 8, and Webster at No. 10.

SmartAsset judged each city on these factors:

Burden from income and sales taxes.

Doctor’s offices per 1,000 residents.

Recreation centers per 1,000 residents.

Retirement centers per 1,000 residents.

Share of seniors in the population.

SmartAsset weighted each factor equally, and them came up with a total score for every city.

Katy’s score of 53.88 puts it at No. 1 in Texas. Among the state’s top-ranked cities, Katy performed best in two categories: doctor’s offices per 1,000 residents (17.3) and recreation centers per 1,000 residents (4.1).

“We recently ranked Katy as one of the best suburbs near Houston. When it comes to retirement in particular, Katy has you covered from health care to entertainment,” according to the Movoto real estate website.

Here are SmartAsset’s top 10 cities in Texas for retirees, including the score for each place: