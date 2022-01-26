Memorial Park debuts highly anticipated tunnels at free public event

Houstonians who’ve been eagerly watching the progress of the Memorial Park tunnels won’t have much longer to wait. The public is invited to a free event celebrating the park’s Land Bridge and Prairie project on Saturday, February 5 from 10 am-3 pm, the Memorial Park Conservancy announced.

At the event, attendees can walk through and explore one of the project’s four tunnels before they open to vehicular traffic. The family-friendly celebration will also boast a live DJ, photo opportunities, food trucks, giveaways, opportunities to learn more about Memorial Park’s Master Plan, Ten-Year Plan delivery, and more.

As CultureMap previously reported, the game-changing Land Bridge consists of two separate 35-foot-tall hills. It will essentially serve as a major connector for Memorial Park users and wildlife between the north and south sides of the Park. Visitors there can look forward to new gathering spaces with scenic views of Houston and the project’s expansive prairie system.

Together, the Land Bridge and accompanying prairie comprise green infrastructure that will introduce a new 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy, provide a safe crossing for Park users, reconnect wildlife corridors and help manage stormwater for the benefit of the city.

Starting in March, traffic will be diverted to a new alignment of Memorial Drive via tunnels through the Land Bridge — two tunnels below each of the hills (one for each direction of travel).

Tunnel openings will be phased: the eastbound tunnels will open to traffic first, followed by the westbound tunnels. All tunnels are expected to open for traffic by April.

Those attending the free event (7575 Picnic Ln.) are advised to park at these free parking spots:

Land Bridge and Tunnel parking lot

Cullen Running Trails Center parking lot

W. Memorial Loop Drive

Meanwhile, $1 paid parking (three-hour increments) is available at the Clay Family Eastern Glades parking lot and the sports complex parking lot.

For more information, visit the the Memorial Park Conservancy’s website.