Houston fine dining king launches rodeo's first ever sit-down restaurant

For the first time ever, dining at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will mean more than turkey legs and funnel cake. One of Houston’s biggest names in fine dining will offer rodeo attendees a considerably more upscale experience.

Created by Berg Hospitality Group, The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse will operate for the duration of the rodeo, February 28-March 20. Located in a climate-controlled tent near the southwest corner of the Astrodome, the restaurant will be divided into two concepts: a more upscale steakhouse that accepts reservations and a more casual saloon that’s first-come, first-serve with an outdoor porch and nightly live entertainment.

Together, they constitute the first ever sit-down restaurant at the rodeo where attendees will be able to sip cocktails, beer, and wine with their meals.

“As a long-time rodeo fan and an active member of the Steer Auction Committee, we are excited to work with the Rodeo on this new concept and engage with rodeo attendees,” Berg Hospitality founder Ben Berg said in a statement. “This is a place where I’d want to go and hang out, grab a great meal, and listen to some live music before or after the main concert. Plus, we are very excited to also offer private dining options for rodeo committees or any larger groups who want to celebrate at the rodeo. The Ranch will have a little something for everyone.”

That something for everyone starts with the menu, which includes dishes served at Berg establishments B&B Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, and B.B. Lemon. At the more upscale steakhouse, look for B&B Butchers signature dishes such as Chef Tommy’s Bacon, Carpet Bagger oysters on the half shell, and a full lineup of USDA Prime steaks. Two of The Annie’s most popular dishes, crab tostadas and tortilla soup, will also be available. Those looking to splurge will find caviar, king crab, and Japanese wagyu beef.

The menu at the Saloon starts with favorites from B.B. Lemon such as campechana, blue crab beignets, and wagyu beef burgers. Other items include pastas, salmon, steaks, and barbecue ribs. New York-style cheesecake, bread pudding, flourless chocolate cake, and more will satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

Both concepts will serve cocktails such as the Manhattan and martini from B&B, the Annie’s margarita, and draft drinks that include a mule, an Old Fashioned, and a mint julep. Beers and wines by-the-glass round out the beverage offerings.

Reservations are already available on OpenTable, which means those with concert tickets or season passes can start planning their evenings right away.

Another options exists for Rodeo high rollers. Dubbed the Steakholder, a select group of VIPs can purchase a premium table at the steakhouse that will be available for their exclusive use throughout the restaurant’s run. Each table can be adorned with custom signage and comes with perks such as access to a dedicated concierge and the ability to reserve prime tables in the Saloon to enjoy its live music performances.

A six-person table is priced at $10,000, and a 10-seat table will cost $15,000. Those who purchase either of those may add an additional 4-seat table on the terrace for $5,000. Prices do not include food, drinks, tax, or gratuity.

For menus, reservations, and more information about both Steakholder and private dining, see the Ranch’s website.