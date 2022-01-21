Innovative soul food restaurant serves up second Houston-area location

One of Houston's top soul food destinations has brought its signature fare to Pearland. After a trial run last weekend, The Greasy Spoon made its official debut on Thursday, January 20 at 10009 Broadway St.

First opened in Cypress Station in 2020 by restaurateur Max Bozeman II, the restaurant has earned a devoted following for dishes such as a turkey leg stuffed with mac and cheese, collard greens, and dirty rice as well as its signature "The Boss Seafood Stack," a decadent meal that combines a fried lobster, fried catfish, sauteed shrimp, and crabmeat over rice and collard greens. Other favorites include oxtails, smothered porkchops, and Cajun jambalaya pasta.

The restaurant has earned wide acclaim in its two years of operations. Recently featured on an episode of the Food Network show Food Paradise, it also earned a mention on CultureMap's "What's Eric Eating" podcast from Black Restaurant Week founder Warren Luckett as a must-visit destination.

"Expanding The Greasy Spoon is a goal that I am happy to achieve," Bozeman said in a statement. "My team and I plan to continue to bring a unique menu, great experience, and memories to Houston and surrounding areas. Our expansion is just beginning, and we are thankful!"

Bozeman brings more than just a can-do attitude to his business. He beat Stage 3 colon cancer, a journey documented in a recent Houston Chronicle article about the restaurant. Sharing the news of his diagnosis and treatment helped fuel the restaurant's growth and ultimately led to the recent Food Network appearance.

Now cancer-free, Bozeman celebrated his 38th birthday on January 15 by opening the doors to the Pearland location. A brisk turnout demonstrated the community's interest in the new dining destination.

"Thank you for allowing The Greasy Spoon to invade the city of Pearland," Bozeman told the crowd, according to a release. "Thank you so much to everyone. I appreciate you all, everybody has been great to me out in the community of Pearland!"