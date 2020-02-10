923 Teetshorn St.

Houston, TX 77009

Neighborhood: Woodland Heights

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 4,775

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial

Price: $1, 599,000

The lowdown: Looking for a home with lots of space? How about traditional charm, but still with all the modern amenities? This impeccable, custom-finished residence has it all. No detail or upgrade has been left behind, from the meticulous millwork to the recently finished third floor.

It features four bedrooms plus a den, game room, and some truly useful flex spaces. In the chef's kitchen, you'll find custom cabinetry, imported hardware, an apron sink, and top-of-the-line appliances. The cypress-lined study and haute powder room complete the lower level.

Upstairs, the master suite has a walk-in closet and opens to an expansive terrace with dazzling downtown views. The dreamy ensuite master bath sports customized brass mirrors and a luxurious soaking tub, plus two shower heads in the walk-in shower. The magazine-worthy laundry room boasts polished brass fixtures and its own apron sink. Additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor are just as beautifully appointed.

The recently refinished bedroom on the third floor can serve many uses, from home office to second media room. A stunning slurried brick façade, large gardens flanking the entry, and oversized garage add exceptional curb appeal. Just think of all the parties you could host on more than 1,000 square feet of terrace space (Lights in the Heights, anyone?).

A special bonus? The home is zoned to the coveted Travis Elementary School, and you could easily bike there, to downtown for work, or along the Bayou greenway trails on the weekends.

This home is on the market with Kasia McCormick of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.