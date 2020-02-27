It wasn't just the crystal chandelier, originally from New York's Plaza Hotel, that caught everyone's gaze at the introduction of Solaya Spa & Salon on opening night, but also the style-savvy sophisticates of Houston who came out to celebrate the newest sister spa to the city's beloved Trellis Spa at The Houstonian.

The scoop

The award-winning Trellis Spa at The Houstonian has begun a major six-month renovation which started in February, and at the same time Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened its doors in Highland Village. This satellite spot for soothing welcomes spa-goers, while Trellis is closed during its remodel. Good news is that the 6,200-square-foot Solaya will remain open even after Trellis is back up and running in the fall of 2020, underscoring The Houstonian's commitment to providing an unmatched day spa experience.

Here's what’s on display at Solaya Spa & Salon:

Product lines you won't find anywhere else

A new skincare line called Orveda, which is exclusive to Solaya and you won't find at any other spa in North America, will accompany Natura Bissé and Phytomer as the featured product lines. Orveda was inspired by ancient Ayurveda, naturopathic, and Taoist principles, and through cosmetic science utilizes bacteria, enzymes, and yeast to work with the skin's microflora to heal its natural moisture barrier — not weaken it — like so many of today's extreme facial procedures. This prebiotic vegan line is revolutionary and will leave skin glowing and radiant.

A new celebrity hairstylist

The convenient location makes it easy to stop in for a blowout or drop by between weekend errands for a more luxe cut and color. With 12 styling stations comes a larger focus on tresses, plus the addition of celebrity stylist Joel Quinones, whose client list spans from Vogue's Anna Wintour to Real Housewife of New York City Carol Radziwill. His team brings unrivaled talent and a crew of experts to deliver signature styles that will leave everyone raving about your most valued accessory: your hair.

Art, design, and couture interiors

Much like the Post Oak trees that lie beyond the windows of The Houstonian Hotel, nature is always on display at Solaya, with expansive windows that look out onto a sun-dappled canopy of birch trees that flutters in the wind. Interior designer Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design brings texture and color into balance with hues of blue and soft metallics that speak to luxury and refinement. More inspiration lies above, with crystal chandeliers from the ballroom of The Plaza Hotel in New York City by Charles Winston, brother of renowned jeweler Harry Winston. Twelve-foot French doors from a period building on the famed Rue Francois in Paris welcome guests to the airy, light-filled, feel-good space.

Stop by for a quick fix — or the whole day

Valet parking makes it super convenient to drop in for a quick blowout or mani/pedi, or guests might choose to spend the day getting taken care of literally from top to toe. Book a series of services and take a lunch break at one of Highland Village's great dining spots. Enjoy a romantic outing for two or plan a mom-and-daughter day at the spa, with Solaya creating the perfect itinerary. The spa menu is available here, and spa-goers will recognize many of the favorite services carried over from Trellis.

What else you need to know

Solaya Spa & Salon is located at 4059 Westheimer Rd., above Escalante's restaurant, and self-parking and valet are available. The spa is open Monday-Friday from 8 am-8 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 8 am-6 pm. Call 713-263-6500, visit www.SolayaHouston.com, or follow @solayaspaandsalon on Instagram for more information.