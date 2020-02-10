Janet Jackson puts Houston on the list for her new 2020 arena tour

Janet Jackson is back on the road: Miss Janet kicks off her summer 2020 Black Diamond World Tour to arenas across North America, including a Houston date at Toyota Center on August 5.

The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her forthcoming album, Black Diamond, set for release this year.

Her show will include songs from her entire catalog, including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, her fourth studio album, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24 in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including shows at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Dates in Europe and the rest of the world are still to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13 at LiveNation.com.

Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY® Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Her last stop through Houston was in 2017, part of her "State of the World" tour, when she performed at Toyota Center on September 9.

The full list of cities for her 2020 tour is as follows:

June 24: Miami - American Airlines Arena

June 26: Orlando - Amway Center

June 27: Tampa - Amalie Arena

June 29: Atlanta - State Farm Arena

July 1: Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

July 3: New Orleans - Essence Festival

July 5: Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

July 7: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 9: Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

July 10: Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena

July 12: Newark - Prudential Center

July 14: New York - Madison Square Garden

July 17: Mashantucket, Connecticut - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 18: Boston - TD Garden

July 21: Buffalo - KeyBank Center

July 22: Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

July 24: Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

July 25: Cincinnati - Cincinnati Music Festival

July 27: Chicago - United Center

July 28: Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31: St Louis - Enterprise Center

August 1: Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

August 3: Dallas - American Airlines Center

August 5: Houston - Toyota Center

August 7: San Antonio - AT&T Center

August 9: Phoenix - Gila River Arena

August 10: San Diego - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

August 12: Los Angeles - Staples Center

August 15: Anaheim - Honda Center

August 17: Sacramento - Golden 1 Center

August 18: San Jose - SAP Center at San Jose

August 20: Portland, Oregon - Moda Center

August 22: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 23: Tacoma, Washington -Tacoma Dome

Alex Bentley contributed to this story.