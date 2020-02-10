Janet Jackson puts Houston on the list for her new 2020 arena tour

Janet Jackson is back on the road: Miss Janet kicks off her summer 2020 Black Diamond World Tour to arenas across North America, including a Houston date at Toyota Center on August 5.
The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her forthcoming album, Black Diamond, set for release this year.
Her show will include songs from her entire catalog, including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, her fourth studio album, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24 in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including shows at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Dates in Europe and the rest of the world are still to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13 at LiveNation.com.
Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY® Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
Her last stop through Houston was in 2017, part of her "State of the World" tour, when she performed at Toyota Center on September 9.
The full list of cities for her 2020 tour is as follows:
- June 24: Miami - American Airlines Arena
- June 26: Orlando - Amway Center
- June 27: Tampa - Amalie Arena
- June 29: Atlanta - State Farm Arena
- July 1: Nashville - Bridgestone Arena
- July 3: New Orleans - Essence Festival
- July 5: Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- July 7: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- July 9: Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
- July 10: Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena
- July 12: Newark - Prudential Center
- July 14: New York - Madison Square Garden
- July 17: Mashantucket, Connecticut - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- July 18: Boston - TD Garden
- July 21: Buffalo - KeyBank Center
- July 22: Toronto - Scotiabank Arena
- July 24: Detroit - Little Caesars Arena
- July 25: Cincinnati - Cincinnati Music Festival
- July 27: Chicago - United Center
- July 28: Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- July 31: St Louis - Enterprise Center
- August 1: Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
- August 3: Dallas - American Airlines Center
- August 5: Houston - Toyota Center
- August 7: San Antonio - AT&T Center
- August 9: Phoenix - Gila River Arena
- August 10: San Diego - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
- August 12: Los Angeles - Staples Center
- August 15: Anaheim - Honda Center
- August 17: Sacramento - Golden 1 Center
- August 18: San Jose - SAP Center at San Jose
- August 20: Portland, Oregon - Moda Center
- August 22: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- August 23: Tacoma, Washington -Tacoma Dome
Alex Bentley contributed to this story.