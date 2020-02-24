Ken Hoffman on the fury of a bad boxing bet, and Houston's Masked celebrity

I’m not a gambling man. I place maybe one bet every few years. Here’s why:

On February 22, I watched a several boxing analysts discuss the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder heavyweight title fight. One expert said that Wilder’s right hand is the single hardest punch in the history of boxing. The undefeated Wilder had 42 fights and he scored 41 knockouts. In their first fight, Wilder knocked Fury down two times before the bout was called a draw.

Wilder was a decided favorite to win the rematch, and smart money from the east coast was pouring in on Wilder as the fight drew closer. Wiseguys know what they’re doing, so I jumped aboard the gravy train. I know someone who dabbles in the bookmaking arts, and I put $100 on Wilder to win.

Naturally, Fury beat the daylights out of my guy, Wilder. It wasn’t just that he won, but Fury KO’d my guy Wilder and sent him to the hospital. It was a merciless, one-sided beatdown that left experts bewildered — and me out a hundy.

Who's our Masked celebrity?

A touring show of The Masked Singer, the Fox TV hit, is coming to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on July 2. Here’s how it will work: the show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, and one local celebrity who will be in “a top-secret disguise.” The local celebrity will sing and keep everybody guessing until the final curtain. Let me tell you, I know most of the local celebs in Houston. I’ll save you the guessing — it’s got to be Channel 11 songbird Deborah Duncan. She will sing anytime, anyplace, until someone pleads with her to stop.

True story: years ago, I hosted the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Houston. Somewhere, there’s a photo of Santa Claus, Houston Mayor Lee Brown, and me. Of course, I was an odd choice to host a Christmas event in Houston.

Why? Because I live in West University Place, not Houston. What reason were you thinking of? Anyway, Duncan performed a few Christmas carols before the mayor and Santa threw the switch on the Christmas tree. To this day, I believe that Duncan’s singing started the so-call “War of Christmas.” (I’m kidding. Duncan is an excellent singer. Whatever.)