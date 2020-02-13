Home » City Life
a park blooms in midtown

Houston's Midtown Park blooms with 2 prestigious design awards

Houston's Midtown Park blooms with 2 prestigious design awards

By
Midtown Park ULI Award
Midtown Park has won the ULI's Development of Distinction award.  Photo courtesy of Midtown Houston
Midtown Park ULI Award
The park has also won the People's Choice award. Photo courtesy of Midtown Houston
Midtown Park ULI Award
The park feature an interactive water feature.  Photo courtesy of Midtown Houston
Midtown Park ULI Award
Midtown Park ULI Award
Midtown Park ULI Award

Houston’s urban parks are truly blossoming with accolades and rejuvenation, with the highly anticipated renovation of Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park’s recent award for urban excellence, and Levy Park securing the coveted international Open Space Award.

Now, another Houston-area urban park has joined the fertile mix. Midtown Park (2811 Travis St.) has just landed two distinct awards. The greenspace has won the Development of Distinction award and the People’s Choice Award from the Houston District Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI Houston).

As visitors know, Midtown Park offers three acres of park and open space with adjacent pedestrian-oriented streetscapes. The park’s larger greenspace — located on 2.5 acres south of Camden McGowen Station — includes a lawn, a pavilion for flexible programming, a wetland stream and trail, native landscaping, interactive water feature, playground, public art, market areas, a dog park, and a 400 space parking garage. The park has direct access to the METRORail at McGowen, and BCycle Stations and Zipcar locations.

As for the awards, ULI Houston recognizes “projects that demonstrate best practices in design, construction, economic viability, healthy places, and more” according to a press release. The awards are modeled after the national Urban Land Institute Global Awards for Excellence.

The 2020 Award finalists were selected by a nomination panel of Houston real estate leaders. A jury of real estate experts from across the country and Canada toured all finalists’ projects as part of the process of selecting winners.

“It feels affirming,” said Matt Thibodeaux, executive director of Midtown Houston, in a statement. ”Being recognized by both the development community and park users makes me proud. It’s confirmation that the vision we had for the park; for it to be the central destination for people of all ages, has come to fruition.”

Midtown Park is Midtown’s newest green space and has hosted an array of events with more than 75,000 guests in attendance since its opening in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Brays Greenway Bridge Sylvester Turner
New bayou bridge makes Houston areas more walkable and bike-friendly
Memorial Park Master Plan Eastern Glades rendering
Beloved Memorial Park seeks Houstonians' love letters for new glades
State of the Park breakfast
Beloved Memorial Park seeks Houstonians' input on improvements