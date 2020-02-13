Houston's Midtown Park blooms with 2 prestigious design awards

Houston’s urban parks are truly blossoming with accolades and rejuvenation, with the highly anticipated renovation of Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park’s recent award for urban excellence, and Levy Park securing the coveted international Open Space Award.



Now, another Houston-area urban park has joined the fertile mix. Midtown Park (2811 Travis St.) has just landed two distinct awards. The greenspace has won the Development of Distinction award and the People’s Choice Award from the Houston District Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI Houston).



As visitors know, Midtown Park offers three acres of park and open space with adjacent pedestrian-oriented streetscapes. The park’s larger greenspace — located on 2.5 acres south of Camden McGowen Station — includes a lawn, a pavilion for flexible programming, a wetland stream and trail, native landscaping, interactive water feature, playground, public art, market areas, a dog park, and a 400 space parking garage. The park has direct access to the METRORail at McGowen, and BCycle Stations and Zipcar locations.

As for the awards, ULI Houston recognizes “projects that demonstrate best practices in design, construction, economic viability, healthy places, and more” according to a press release. The awards are modeled after the national Urban Land Institute Global Awards for Excellence.



The 2020 Award finalists were selected by a nomination panel of Houston real estate leaders. A jury of real estate experts from across the country and Canada toured all finalists’ projects as part of the process of selecting winners.

“It feels affirming,” said Matt Thibodeaux, executive director of Midtown Houston, in a statement. ”Being recognized by both the development community and park users makes me proud. It’s confirmation that the vision we had for the park; for it to be the central destination for people of all ages, has come to fruition.”



Midtown Park is Midtown’s newest green space and has hosted an array of events with more than 75,000 guests in attendance since its opening in 2017.