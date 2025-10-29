Ladies Who Brunch
Sunshine Kids 10th anniversary serves style, smiles and $1.7M
Brunch, but make it haute couture. That was the vibe as Houston’s chicest do-gooders gathered for the Sunshine Kids Foundation’s 10th Annual “Ladies Who Brunch” at The Post Oak Hotel. Chaired by Alex Joven and Peyton Wallace, the affair unfolded with champagne, laughter, and a shared commitment to helping children with cancer shine a little brighter.
Returning favorite artist Tyler Kay splashed the scene with live paintings — her fourth year turning canvases into conversation starters. Meanwhile, the silent auction drew plenty of oohs and ahhs with nearly 100 luxe packages, including a private Dior shopping spree, a wine-soaked escape to Napa’s Stanly Ranch, and a private jet getaway to the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles.
Guests arrived dressed to impress in spring-ready ensembles as the ballroom shimmered in gold — a fitting nod to the milestone anniversary. The decor set the stage for a fashion show co-sponsored by Alchemia and Modern Marla, where the real showstoppers were the Sunshine Kids Cancer Warriors. Walking alongside professional models, they owned the runway with heart, confidence, and smiles.
Dr. Maggie Cupit-Link shared heartfelt remarks that brought the room back to the day’s deeper purpose. Brittany Hebert Franklin, CEO and founder of Sky High for Kids, kept the energy high as auctioneer, inspiring bids on standout items like a framed artwork by Cancer Warrior Faith, dinner with Roberto Coin in New York City, a yellow diamond drop necklace from Shaftel Diamonds, and even an adorable mini goldendoodle.
With the help of more than 650 guests, the event raised $1.7 million to fuel the foundation’s life-changing work. The funds will fulfill pledges to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital.
On the scene were Danielle Dubois, Abbie Byrom-Botello, Kristen Cannon, Logan Lester-Tafelski, Laura Goodson, Danny and Iris Shaftel, Kat Pressly, Jessica Morrison, Liz Grayson Landry, Dr. Makenzi Dooley, Dr. Kriti Mohan, and Sterling Dio.