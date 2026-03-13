sowing seeds
Houston billionaire bids record-breaking $1 million for rodeo's champion lamb
A Houston billionaire paid tribute to his daughter with a record-breaking bid at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Oil and gas entrepreneur Jeffery Hildebrand and his family paid $1 million for this year’s Grand Champion Market Lamb.
The bid, which doubled the highest price ever paid for the Grand Champion Lamb, was placed in honor of Hildebrand’s daughter, Brittany Ann Hildebrand, who died last year at the age of 34. With an estimated net worth of $10 billion, Hildebrand ranked as the No. 341 wealthiest person on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List for 2026.
“We are sowing seeds,” Jeffery Hildebrand said in a statement. “This is a wonderful place, and kids like this are getting the chance to move on, advance, and grow. These are the kids who are going to save America.”
Reagan Miller of Seagraves, Texas exhibited the winning lamb. Per HLSR rules, she will receive $45,000 to continue her education. The rest is included in HLSR’s education fund, which will contribute more than $30 million to students statewide in 2026.
In addition to Miller’s lamb, the Grand Champion Market Goat also set a new record at $450,000. The donor group included Tea and Bill Pinkley; Anne and Chris Richardson; Skip Avara; and Fire Safe Protection Services LP, represented by Lizzy and Stephen McKinney.
The Reserve Grand Champion Lamb, exhibited by Raider McPhaul of Big Lake, Texas, also set a new record at $310,000. The Reserve Grand Champion Goat set a new record at $250,000.
The auction was held on Friday, March 13, at Houston's NRG Arena.
“The ‘why’ of this committee is the incredible kids and their projects and how we hope to shape their futures,” added Scott Townsend, chairman of the Lamb and Goat Auction Committee.
Upcoming auctions include Poultry on March 14, School Art on March 15, Barrow (pigs) on March 20, and the Steer auction on March 21.