a record-breaking year
Rodeo's grand champion steer sets a new auction record of $1.5 million
This year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is ending on a high note. The auction for the Grand Champion Junior Market Steer set a new record at an impressive $1.5 million.
Raised by Mason Grady of Johnson County 4-H, the steer named Zinger broke the prior record of $1 million set in 2024. Grady’s family has been participating in the rodeo for more than two decades, according to press materials. A football player, Grady compared the auction to a decisive moment in a game.
“You can have a lot of fourth-and-ones in your career, but you only have a few of these,” he said.
Trinity River Land & Cattle Co. placed the winning bid. “We are proud of what we can do to support young students’ futures,” said Trinity representative Stephen Kolek.
Jett Hale of Miami FFA set a new record of $750,000 for the Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Steer, which he named Ryan. It beat the prior record of $690,000 that was set last year.
“It’s incredible to see everybody supporting us,” Hale said. “We’d like to thank each and ever one of you.”
Laura and Steve McNear, Lisa and Chris Cunningham, and Barbara and Don Jordan placed the winning bid for the Reserve Grand Champion.
Grady will receive $85,000 for Zinger, and Hale will receive $50,000 for Ryan, per Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s rules. The rest is included in HLSR’s education fund, which will contribute more than $30 million to students statewide in 2026.
Overall, this year’s rodeo broke 14 auction records. For example, Houston billionaire Jeffrey Hildebrand paid $1 million for this year’s Grand Champion Lamb.
The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will close this Sunday, March 22, with a concert-only performance by Texas country star Cody Johnson.