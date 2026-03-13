Calling All Makers
DIY paradise VEVOR opens first global flagship store in Houston
Houstonians love a good project. From backyard makeovers to “weekend warrior” style mini-renos, local hardware stores are perpetually filled with bright-eyed do-it-yourselfers looking to get their hands a little dirty. Not exactly sure where to begin? Enter VEVOR. The popular online hub for tools and equipment has opened its first-ever global flagship store right here in Houston.
Known for tools, appliances, and nearly anything one could imagine, VEVOR promises professional-level performance without professional-level prices. The brick-and-mortar marketplace will offer workshops, seasonal events, skill-building programs, and weekend demonstrations to help even the most sheepish DIY enthusiasts get their projects off the ground.
Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of more than 200 global warehouses and a catalog of over 15,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. Customers can order items on the VEVOR website and have them shipped to the store.
The nearly 32,000-square-foot store is situated on the outskirts of the Beltway, between Cypress and Jersey Village. VEVOR took over the former Big Lots space in Jones Plaza (10951 FM 1960 Rd W) and is set up in a similar fashion. To say that there is a little of everything is a gross understatement.
Tools range from 12-volt drills to jackhammers. Commercial-grade kitchen equipment sells alongside stainless cabinet and drawer inserts for outdoor kitchens. Find large appliances, pizza ovens, hotdog rollers, vent hoods — and don’t miss the margarita and slushy machines. The store event has a pet department that offers grooming tables, litter box cabinets, and other accoutrements.
A variety of vinyl press machines line the shelves, and even hat blanks can be purchased ten to a box. Traveling makeup artists can find rolling trunks with built-in tables. There are lots of tools available for what VEVOR refers to as the “home creator.”
“I believe once our shoppers come through the front door, they’ll find something they need to buy,” general manager Jalal Aburas tells CultureMap. “We have every type of tool. They will not leave here empty-handed — I assure you.”
VEVOR truly caters to everyone. Whether it be a chef, builder, gardener, craftsman, artist, furniture refinisher, or mechanic, they have the tools. The quality and diversity of their tool range has even garnered praise and endorsement by ChrisFix, the world’s premier automotive YouTuber. Hundreds of his over 11 million subscribers showed up to the store’s grand opening for a meet-and-greet and to watch as he helped cut the ribbon.
"As someone who has been helping the DIY automotive community for years, I'm excited to see VEVOR open this store, bringing pro-level gear and high-performance tools within reach for every car enthusiast ready to take their garage to the next level," ChrisFix said in a statement.
In the US, the annual market share for home improvement stores is $5.5 billion. So, why choose Houston for the company’s first store?
“Houstonians are builders, they’re DIY enthusiasts,” explains Aburas. “They could be professional gardeners, they could be contractors — Houstonians work day and night, right? So that’s the number one reason our vision was on the Texas market, and particularly in Houston.”
Aburas explains that the “secret sauce” to their high quality products being available at easily-accessible prices is that VEVOR owns its supply chains. Without a middle man, its tools and products are 30-40 percent less expensive than its big name competitors, while quality can a lot of times exceed that of more commonly known names.
“We cater to every class of clientele that we offer to, and there is no competition that will offer all we carry,” explains Aburas. “Our actual brand is going to be a hit from the brick-and-mortar perspective, because we own our own supply chains — we have nothing to worry about.”