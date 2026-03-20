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Award-winning Houston brewery will soon shutter in EaDo
An award-winning Houston brewery will soon tap its last keg.
True Anomaly Brewing Co. will close its doors permanently on April 30, the brewery announced on Instagram. The news surprised many Houston craft beer enthusiasts, as it marks a major reversal of the company’s planned moved to the East End that was first announced in 2024.
Founded by four NASA employees who spent decades homebrewing, True Anomaly opened in 2019 and quickly became one of Houston’s most respected breweries. Known for its artisanally crafted farmhouse, Belgian, and foeder‑aged beers, it earned major accolades in just a few years, including a GABF medal and back‑to‑back Brewery of the Year honors at the Texas Craft Brewers Cup in 2023 and 2024.
“When we opened True Anomaly, the dream was never just to start a brewery. We wanted to create a place where people could gather, share ideas, celebrate milestones, and build something together around great beer,” the post states.
“While this chapter of True Anomaly is coming to an end, what we built here will always be bigger than a building. It lives in the friendships formed at the bar, the events that filled the room, the beers shared across tables, and the community that made this place come alive each day,” it continues.
The statement goes on to describe a host of challenges, including the I‑45 expansion near the brewery’s doorstep and ongoing delays that ultimately sunk the goal of moving to a new location.
Before the brewery closes its doors at the end of next month, True Anomaly will hold a “Celebration of Life” event on April 26 to coincide with the anniversary of its original opening. It will remain open for regular service until April 30.
The closure leaves Houston’s craft beer community in mourning over the loss of yet another brewery. Over the past few years, the number of breweries has continued to shrink with closures such as Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., Black Page Brewing Co., Ingenious Brewing Company, the Houston location of New Orleans-based Urban South Brewery, and others.