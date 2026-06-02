Meet the Piña Loca
Vibrant Mexican food stand opens new restaurant near downtown
A street-style Mexican eatery has finally found its brick-and-mortar home. Gazpachos Mexican Bites is now open for lunch and dinner in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood.
Located next to Meow Wolf at 2103 Lyons Ave., the new Gazpachos is the latest evolution of a concept that chef-owner Jennifer Perez founded as a trailer 10 years ago to serve Gaspacho Moreliano, a fruit dish inspired by her hometown in Michoacan. Since then, Gazpachos has grown into a series of food trucks as well as a kiosk at Upper Kirby’s Levy Park that opened in 2023.
Perez worked with Houston-based architecture and design firm Architangent to turn the 2,500-square-foot space into Gazpachos. Details include Equipale chairs sourced from Tequila, Jalisco, a U-shaped bar inspired by street-facing bars in Mexico, and four TVs that will be used for movie nights, loteria game, and other happenings.
The restaurant will serve Gazpachos’ diverse menu of sweet and savory offerings. That starts with its signature over-the-top fruit bowls such as the Piña Loca, a hollowed-out pineapple that’s filled with chopped fruit, chamoy, Tajín, lime juice, and candy. On the savory side, Gazpachos serve ceviches as well as street-style tacos and tortas filled with proteins such as Michoacán-style carnitas, pastor, birria, and asada. Kids of all ages will find options including quesadillas, hot dogs, and snow cones.
Having a brick-and-mortar allows Gazpachos to add alcoholic beverages to its offerings. Diners will be able to sip micheladas, margaritas, tequila-spiked aguas locas, and other familiar Mexican cocktails.
“Opening this space is a meaningful reflection of how far we’ve come over the last 10 years,” Perez said in a statement. “We started with a simple idea to share the flavors we love from a small trailer. Seeing it grow into a place where people can enjoy the same treats I grew up with, and come together as a community, is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the support we’ve received along the way. It’s very special to me.”