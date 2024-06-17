remember the tacos
Houston farmers market swaps celeb chef taqueria for family-owned tamales
A celebrity chef-backed taqueria has closed after just over six months in business. Comalito closed after service on Sunday, June 16, Underbelly Hospitality announced, but the space will soon become a new location of Houston favorite Alamo Tamales.
Opened in November 2023 at the Houston Farmers Market, Comalito united Underbelly Hospitality with Luis Robledo Richards, an award-winning Mexican chef who has also served as a judge on Netflix’s Sugar Rush: The Baking Point, and his co-chef and business partner Atzin Santos. Their restaurant group Nixt operates a number of concepts in Mexico City including Tout Chocolat, Robledo Richards’ signature chocolate shop. Comalito replaced the original location of Wild Oats, Underbelly’s Texas comfort food restaurant, which moved from the Houston Farmers Market to its current home in Spring Branch.
Comalito served street-style tacos wrapped in tortillas made from nixtamalized heirloom corn. Standout dishes included its trompo tacos and signature churro. In a release, Underbelly emphasizes that Comalito hasn’t permanently closed. Rather, they’re looking for new location for the concept.
“We love the Comalito concept and know Houstonians do too, so we are looking forward to exploring new locations to relocate it,” Robledo Richards said in a statement. “The space was bigger than what we hoped for our concept, but are looking forward to seeing Alamo Tamales thrive in their new home.”
As for Alamo, the family-owned restaurant will open its second location later this summer — joining the flagship at 809 Berry Rd. Renovations to the space will provide for cafeteria-style service of Alamo’s tamales, tacos (including trompo), and baked goods. In addition, a full-service bar will offer Mexican coffees and other beverages.
“We are thrilled to bring Alamo Tamales to the Houston Farmers Market,” Alamo Tamales’ Toni Quintanilla said. “We’ve had great success over the last couple of months at our weekend pop ups here and already feel connected with the community. Now market visitors can enjoy our offerings — from tamales, tacos and baked goods, and more — seven days a week.”
Comalito is the most recent Underbelly Hospitality concept to close unexpectedly. In March, the company closed its Italian concept Pastore after less than a year of operations. Underbelly Hospitality also operates luxurious steakhouse Georgia James and two locations of Underbelly Burger in Spring Branch and at the Houston Farmers Market.