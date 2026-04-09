Meet the Tastemakers
The 11 best restaurants of 2026 showcase Houston's world-class status
With the Tastemaker Awards ceremony only a week away, the time has come for our final two categories. We begin with the 11 nominees for Restaurant of the Year.
Yes, it’s possible to spend hundreds of dollars on dinner for two at some of this year’s nominees, but diners don’t have to splurge, necessarily, to experience Houston’s best restaurants. Four of this year’s nominees serve outstanding cheeseburgers, and two more serve very affordable — and incredibly delicious — tacos. Even March offers people the option to reserve seats in its lounge for drinks and snacks that are considerably less expensive than its tasting menu.
Providing value is a component of service, and it’s one way restaurants show respect for their customers. That thoughtfulness is one of the many ties that bind this year’s nominees, and it’s one of the reasons why our panel of Houston restaurant industry experts selected them for this recognition.
Which restaurant will win? Find out April 16 at the Tastemaker Awards party at Silver Street Studios. We’ll dine on bites from this year’s nominated restaurants and sip cocktails from our sponsors before revealing the winners in our short and sweet ceremony.
Buy your tickets now before they sell out.
Here are the 11 nominees for Restaurant of the Year:
Bludorn
The 2023 Restaurant of the Year winner returns to this category with new energy. Thanks to executive chef Allie Peña and general manager Victoria Suazo, the restaurant has an all-female leadership team. Thankfully, dishes like the dry-aged duck, short rib ravioli, and fried squash blossoms remains as vital as ever (maybe even better), and the polished, professional service makes everyone feel welcome.
Casaema
This Mexico City-inspired breakfast and lunch destination has achieved both national recognition — it was a 2025 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant — and international acclaim courtesy of a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. It doesn’t take a rigorously trained inspector to recognized the quality of Stephanie Velasquez’s pan dulce or chef Nicolas Vera’s savory creations like the essential confit carrot taco or the massive pambazo. Casaema’s affordable prices make the restaurant accessible for a wide range of Houstonians.
Credence
Speaking of Michelin, Levi Goode’s ranch-inspired, live fire restaurant was one of nine establishments to earn Recommended status in 2025 — and a service award for general manager Elliot Wood. Memorial-area diners have embraced Credence, filling its dining room for signature items such as the deviled crab with smoky tomato butter, roasted Gulf snapper, and some of Houston’s best french fries. Sidebar, its companion speakeasy-style bar, gives patrons an opportunity to extend their evenings with live music and another round of cocktails.
Jūn
Led by James Beard Award finalists Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, this Heights restaurant takes inspiration from Houston’s diverse immigrant culinary traditions. That’s how its funky, Thai-inspired fried chicken works on a menu that also includes tandoori-marinated lamb belly and mussels with chorizo and red curry. The restaurant’s new liquor license allows it to add cocktails to its potent selection of wine, beer, and sake.
Katami
Chef Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) showcases high-end Japanese cuisine at this Montrose restaurant. Diners flock to Katami for premium fish that’s flown in daily as well as wagyu beef from multiple prefectures and an extensive selection of craft sake. Expert preparations and precise techniques allow each ingredient to shine.
Little's Oyster Bar
Think of this elegant restaurant as the seafood ying to the meaty yang of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Where the steakhouse is classic, Little’s is playful — serving caviar with potato dumplings and hush puppies, regularly tweaking its preparations to match the seasons, and pouring any number of seafood-friendly white and sparkling wines. Picking a favorite dish is hard, but the lobster gnocchi, Gulf grouper, and dry-aged tuna crudo are all worthy starting points.
March
No restaurant in Houston is as ambitious as this Michelin-starred, Mediterranean-inspired fine dining destination. Chef-partner Felipe Riccio and team change the menu twice per year — currently the Spanish-inspired España Verde — an effort that requires rigorous research, and development. That each menu seems to be better than the last is a testament to the dedication and talent of the restaurant’s staff.
Maximo
This Mexican restaurant in West U. from Local Foods Group has earned a lot of praise, including a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. The best way to experience chef Adrian Torres’ masa-fueled creations is via Maximo’s five-course, $45 tasting menu. With such a reasonable price, it’s easy to splurge on an extra margarita (or two) or to supplement the meal with an extra course like the smoked pork belly carnitas or duck breast in mole negro.
Milton's
Local Foods Group’s Rice Village Italian restaurant knows how to show its customers a good time. With its retro decor and heaping plates of chicken parm and cresto di gallo — a decadent pasta with mushrooms and parmesan cream — any meal at Milton’s feels like a special occasion. Refreshing cocktails, many of which are made with amaro, help appetites stay stimulated from appetizers to desserts.
Nancy's Hustle
The pioneering EaDo restaurant remains a favorite of Houston’s hospitality workers for many reasons, such as seating people until 11 pm so that colleagues at other restaurants can pop in late for some Nancy cakes or the signature cheeseburger. Chef Jason Vaughan and his crew tinker with the menu constantly, meaning that even the restaurant’s most popular dishes could drop off at any time. The knowledgeable staff guide customers through the lengthy wine list and intriguing cocktail options.
Squable
Recognized as the Houston Chronicle’s No. 2 restaurant in Houston, this European-inspired restaurant in the Heights caters to a lot of cravings. Come by for oysters and half-off drinks during happy hour, or settle in for a multi-course dinner built around chef Mark Clayon’s house made pastas, small plates like the signature mussel toast, and can’t-miss mains such as the roast chicken with potatoes and lemon aioli. Brunch showcases the restaurant’s comfortable dining room and airy, light-filled patio.
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The Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Houston by Maker's Mark, Culinary Khancepts, Herradura Tequila, Ritual Zero Proof + Seedlip, Shutto, NXT LVL EVENT, and more to be announced. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.