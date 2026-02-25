the wait is over
Favorite Houston burger joint fires up Memorial opening date
This week brings good news for Memorial and Spring Branch-area diners. A new location of The Burger Joint opens this Thursday, February 26.
Located just north of Memorial City Mall at 1016 Gessner, it’s The Burger Joint’s fourth location. Designed by Burger Joint owners Shawn Bermudez and chef Matthew Pak with support from Cisneros Design Architects, the 4,300-square-foot restaurant has a 1,500-square-foot patio that offers plenty of room for Memorial-area families and neighbors.
The restaurant will serve Pak’s menu of classic American burgers, fries, and shakes, including signatures such as the Smoke Stack (topped with pulled pork, mac & cheese, and a fried egg), the Kimchi (kimchi, fried egg, cheddar), and the Vietnamese coffee shake. Chicken sandwiches, bowls, and hot dogs provide plenty of non-burger options. Match them with fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings.
Pak and Bermudez founded The Burger Joint as a food truck in 2015. Since then, it’s grown to locations in Montrose, the Heights, and Baybrook. A location near Rice Village is expected to open later this year.
They duo also operate The Taco Stand, a fast casual restaurant that serves street-style tacos. A new location of that restaurant will open next to The Burger Joint in April.
“Our team is excited to expand our brand to Memorial,” said Pak. “We’ve been looking forward to serving our fans in this neighborhood for some time, and we can’t wait to see families enjoying our burgers, shakes, fries and more on our patio for years to come.”