blasting off
Houston pizza chef sets opening date for retro-inspired neighborhood joint
Houston pizza veteran Anthony Calleo has opened Galaxy Pizza in Spring. Located at 6450 Louetta Rd., the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, June 6.
Galaxy intends to operate as a modern take on the classic neighborhood pizza joint. It serves pizza made with dough that’s aged for four days and made by blending techniques from both Detroit and Neo-Neapolitan styles that’s baked in a conveyor belt oven.
“It’s almost a thing that doesn’t exist anymore. It’s how Pizza Hut made pizza in 1987,” Calleo told CultureMap in May. “It’s got a good rise on the crust. It doesn’t droop, but it’s not stiff like a cracker. It’s got a little too much cheese and sauce on it…A culinary instructor would tell you it’s unbalanced, and that’s the point.”
Highlights from the menu include:
- Tom Selleck: Bacon, ham, pepperoni strips, and pineapple
- Salad Days: Spinach, tomato, garlic, feta and herb seasoning, and marinated artichoke hearts.
- That Guy!: Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, and feta
- Meatza-Pizza: Pepperoni cups, pepperoni strips, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, and ham
- Veg-O-Max: Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, garlic, banana peppers, olives, and feta.
In addition to pizza, Galaxy will serve appetizers such as breadsticks, garlic potatoes, garlic cheesebread, pizza rolls, and everything bagel spinach and artichoke dip. The restaurant also offers sandwiches such as a cheeseburger and an Italian sub, as well as salads.
Finally, Calleo and crew will serve a few baked ziti pastas such as the Sunday gravy with tomato and meat sauce, provolone, and mozzarella; the Pizza-Pasta with meat sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni strips, mixed bell peppers, and a provolone-mozzarella blend; and the Chili Crisp, Sausage and Peppers with pepperoni chili crisp, garlic butter, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, feta, and “Moonrock Dust” seasoning.
As CultureMap reported last month, Calleo, whose resume includes founding both Pi Pizza and Gold Tooth Tony’s, is returning to the kitchen for the first time after being diagnosed with autism last year. Choosing a smaller location and only being five days per week (Thursday-Monday) are designed to provide Calleo and his employees with a better work-life balance.
“Galaxy Pizza is really about creating a place that feels familiar and welcoming while also being true to who I am,” Calleo said in a statement. “Getting diagnosed with autism later in life changed a lot for me, and I hope this restaurant can become a positive space that not only serves great pizza, but also finds ways to advocate for and support others. This one is really special to me for lots of reasons, and I cannot wait to share Galaxy Pizza with the Spring community.”
Beginning at 11 am on Saturday, Galaxy Pizza will celebrate its grand opening with giveaways and prizes. The winner of a Street Fighter 2 tournament will win free Galaxy Pizza for a year.