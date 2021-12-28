Stylish new wine and cocktail bar stirs up Old World charm in Montrose

A stylish new spot for wine and cocktails debuts this week in Montrose. Clarkwood is the latest addition to Radom Capital’s renovation of the historic Star Engraving Building at 3201 Allen Parkway.

Owner Mason Clark selected the intimate space for her first project. Working with her partner Army Sadeghi, they transformed the 1,500-square room with bespoke touches like a custom light fixture and hanging shelves that display bottles and glassware.

“The design was inspired by the original structure of the building, having the white exterior and Spanish-style orange roof,” Clark said in a release. “We wanted it to feel Old World with a lot of earthy tones, lush green plants, moody lighting, a cave like restroom with limestone plaster on the walls and ceiling, colonial style black and white marble tiling, and a modern touch with our custom light piece in the center of the bar to make a statement from not only the inside, but also from the street looking in.”

Once inside, patrons will find a range of seating options designed to serve different purposes. Those arriving solo or in pairs may want to post up at the 14-seat bar, while larger groups will find booths, a long banquette with tables, and a couple of loveseats that will accommodate their needs.

Eventually, Clarkwood will add outdoor seating in collaboration with Andiron, the live-fire steakhouse from Sambrooks Management Company (Candente, The Pit Room) that’s opening across the courtyard. For now, only indoor seating is available.

Turning to the menu, Clarkwood offers nine signature cocktails, alongside a dozen wines by-the-glass and a carefully chosen list of 30 bottles. Highlights include an espresso martini that’s garnished with a torched marshmallow and tableside punch bowl service with oversized blocks of ice and edible flowers.

“The wine list will be a variety of Old and New World, covering California, Oregon, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and South America,” Clark added. I’m obsessed with the Spanish sparkling wines I chose and also very into French reds. I want everyone to taste them.”

In time, the bar will add limited food options such as cheese and charcuterie paired with accompaniments like Marcona almonds, Castelvestrano olives, and bread.

In addition to Andiron, Clarkwood joins the second location of BlendIn Coffee Club in the former Stages Theater space. Patrons will find limited street parking on Rosine, or they may use a the nearby six-story garage.