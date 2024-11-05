5 new Houston restaurants
River Oaks supper club, Heights ramen shop, and 3 more restaurants to know
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at five restaurant openings to know.
Leo’s River Oaks recently opened in the River Oaks Shopping Center. Park of Culinary Khancepts — the group behind Liberty Kitchen, State Fare, and the recently-reopened River Oaks Theatre — Leo’s serves New American fare in a stylish, supper club-inspired atmosphere. Its name nods to the astrological sign of owner Omar Khan’s wife and daughter.
Highlights from executive chef Tim Reading’s menu include roasted pork belly, bone marrow au gratin, lobster Thermidor, and a selection of steaks. Pair them with an extensive selection of wine, beer, and cocktails.
Leo’s is open for dinner daily. Happy hour is served from 3-6 pm Monday-Friday in the bar and patio.
The Heights status as Houston’s premier neighborhood for ramen has been reaffirmed courtesy of another new arrival. Afuri, a Tokyo-based ramen restaurant, opened on November 1.
Located near the second location of Lua Viet Kitchen at 1215 N. Durham Drive, Afuri comes to Houston via its original location in Japan and its U.S. locations that started in Portland, Oregon in 2016. It is known primarily for its yuzu shio ramen that’s made with chicken, seaweed, and other ingredients along with a bright, citrus kick from yuzu. Other dishes include sushi rolls, chicken gyoza, karaage, and Basque cheesecake.
Coffee Fellows has opened its third Houston-area cafe in the Energy Corridor. Located at 1127 Eldridge Parkway, the new store joins its sister locations in Bellaire and Katy.
Founded in Munch in 1999, Coffee Fellows serves sustainably-sourced coffee and tea. The extensive food menu includes bagel sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and pastries.
While the cafe does offer the sort of grab-and-go options people expect for a coffee shop as well as a drive-thru for speedy to-go service, it has a stronger focus on its dine-in experience than most of its peers. True to its European roots, all Coffee Fellows locations offer fast, free wifi and plenty of outlines for remote workers and students. Seating options include lounge furniture, community tables, and dog-friendly patios.
Additional locations are expected to open in Katy, Cypress, and Pearland.
The Austin-based Gabriela’s Group has expanded its presence in Houston with Seareinas. Located in Midtown at 1910 Bagby, the restaurant is a Sinaloa-inspired seafood and sushi restaurant that serves dishes such as ceviche, sushi, and aguachiles, as well as Tex-Mex fare such as enchiladas, fajitas, and birria tacos.
Like Gabriela’s, Seareinas maintains the group’s reputation for producing photo-worthy interior with murals, neon signs, and other details that are perfect for sharing on social media. DJs and a house band made up of local Latino musicians ensure an appropriately lively atmosphere.
Flying Biscuit Cafe has opened its 35th location in Second Ward. Located in the Forth at Navigation apartment building (2404 Navigation), the restaurant serves a Southern-inspired menu of breakfast and lunch fare that includes French toast, omelets and scrambles, shrimp and grits, and sandwiches. Biscuits are prominently featured as both sandwiches and in breakfast plates. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.