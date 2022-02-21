Austin-based Mexican favorite bringing Instagrammable eats and colorful cocktails to Midtown

One of Austin's favorite Mexican restaurants is coming to Houston. Gabriela's has claimed the former Republic Smokehouse/Laurenzo's Bar & Grill space at 1910 Bagby St. for its first Houston location.

Founded by siblings and Michoacán natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, CultureMap Austin describes Gabriela's as "the city's most Instagramable Mexican eatery." Its successful formula combines Michoacán-inspired dishes such as house-made choriquesos and mole enchiladas with colorful cocktails (margarita flights are particularly popular) and a lively atmosphere that includes DJs spinning during brunch.

Expected to open later this spring, coming to Houston is part of a growth strategy the siblings rolled out in 2021 under the Gabriela’s Group banner. In the past year, they opened a second location of Gabriela's in south Austin, a second location of their all-pink Taquero Mucho taqueria, a coffee shop in East Austin called Revival Coffee, a nightclub and bar called Mala Santa, and Seareinas, a Sinaloan-inspired seafood and sushi restaurant.

"As we continue to expand across Austin and beyond, we hope to reach new audiences who are hungry for authentic and memorable dining experiences," Gabriela Bucio told CultureMap Austin last year. "Each project has been a true labor of love, especially after considering all that has happened over the past 12 months."

It seems Gabriela's Group has big plans for the Bayou City. A press release advises fans to "stay tuned" for future announcements about further expanding into the market.