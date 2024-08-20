right at home
German coffee shop brings European comfort to 4 more Houston locations
A European coffee shop is tripling down on Houston. Coffee Fellows has revealed plans to open four new locations across the Houston area, which will bring its total footprint to six cafes citywide.They are:
- Cypress: 11637 Telge Road #101
- Katy: 5000 Katy Mills Circle
- Pearland: 8809 Broadway Street
- West Houston: 1127 Eldridge Parkway
Three of the four locations are scheduled to open by the end of the year, beginning with the West Houston location in September. They’ll join Coffee Fellows flagship in Bellaire and a Katy outpost that opened last year.
Founded in Munch in 1999, Coffee Fellows serves sustainably-sourced coffee and tea. The extensive food menu includes bagel sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and pastries.
While the cafe does offer the sort of grab-and-go options people expect for a coffee shop, it has a stronger focus on its dine-in experience than most of its peers. True to its European roots, all Coffee Fellows locations offer fast, free wifi and plenty of outlines for remote workers and students. Seating options include lounge furniture, community tables, and dog-friendly patios.
Coffee Fellows is so dog friendly that it sells special pup cups.Photo by Becca Wright
On the food side, the cafe contributes to its welcoming environment by serving food items on china, rather than paper or plastic, to promote the idea that patrons are welcome to stay awhile. It also improves sustainability. Coffee drinkers may choose an alternative milk for no additional charge.
"Our 'Feel at Home' promise is at the heart of everything we do," Coffee Fellows North America CEO Daniel Ogbonna said in a statement. "We aim to provide a second living room where our guests become our family."