westfield high rejoices
Aggie-loved chicken fingers spot sets Spring-area opening date
A College Station-based chicken tender restaurant is growing its presence in Houston. Layne’s Chicken Fingers will open its eighth Houston-area location on Saturday, August 30.
Located near Westfield High School at 132 E Airtex Dr., the new Layne’s will serve the restaurant’s tightly familiar menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, potato salad, and milkshakes.
Yes, that's a Cane's next door.Courtesy of Layne's Chicken Fingers
All of its self-described "Soon to be Famous" chicken fingers are cut by hand, marinated, and breaded on-site. They can be paired with one of six dipping sauces: Layne’s Secret Sauce, described as "the perfect blend of tangy, spicy, zesty, and peppery flavors;" buttermilk ranch; barbecue; jalapeno ranch; gravy; and honey mustard.
As franchisee Masroor Fatany notes, the menu’s range has helped it grow quickly since the first Houston-area location opened in Katy four years ago. Since then, Fatany has opened stores in Alief, River Oaks/Montrose, Garden Oaks, and more.
“We’re a Texas-based brand that has established ourselves as the originator in Texas for our chicken tenders and Layne’s sauces,” he says. “People enjoy the laid back feel and well-seasoned tenders. In addition, we offer a spicy option with multiple sauce options and desserts.”
At a time when many fast food restaurants have trouble finding workers, Fatany has found an approach that helps Layne’s retain good employees. Having a reputation as a good place to work makes it more appealing to customers, he says.
“Houston has embraced Layne’s because we run it like a community-first business,” Fatany says. “We hire and promote locally, invest in strong GMs, and reward teams for excellence.”