Cult-favorite Aggie chicken finger restaurant reveals open date for first Houston location

Former students from across the Houston area will soon be trekking to Katy. The region's first Layne Chicken Tenders will open there on Saturday, June 26.

Located in a former PDQ at 23703 Cinco Ranch Blvd., the restaurant will serve Layne's tightly focused menu of chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, Texas toast, fries, potato salad, and milkshakes. All of its self-described "Soon to be Famous" chicken fingers are cut by hand, marinated, and breaded on-site.

Diners have the options of four sauces for dipping: Layne’s Secret Sauce, described as "the perfect blend of tangy, spicy, zesty, and peppery flavors;" buttermilk ranch; barbecue; and honey mustard. While the Raising Cane's comparisons are inevitable, the restaurant has been a cult favorite since it opened in College Station in 1994.

“We have dreamed about bringing Layne’s to Houston for a long time,” Layne's partner Matt O’Reilly said in a statement. “Houston has wanted it, and we couldn’t be prouder to see this through.”

Layne's comes to Houston courtesy of franchisee Masroor Fatany, a graduate of Texas A&M who owns six Halal Guys restaurants across the Houston area. Currently, Layne's has three locations in Aggieland and three more in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I’m thrilled to be part of bringing Layne’s to Houston,” Fatany said. “Layne’s runs such an impressive operation, evidenced by the growth they’ve already achieved. I can’t wait to see so many of my fellow Aggies introducing their Houston family and friends to Layne’s starting June 26.”

Diners may want to get to Layne's early on opening day. The first 10 customers in line will receive free Layne’s for one year. In addition, the first 10 customers to text LAYNESKATY to 56274 on June 26 will also receive free Layne’s for one year.