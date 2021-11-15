Suburban favorite pizza joint picks The Heights for first Inner Loop location

A rapidly expanding Houston-based pizzeria has found its first inner loop location. Suburban favorite Crust Pizza Co. has leased the former Mellow Mushroom space at 1919 N. Shepherd Dr. in the Heights for a new location that's expected to open in the spring of 2022.

Known for its Chicago-style thin crust pizzas — most Chicagoans will affirm that the more well-known deep dish pies are mostly for tourists — Crust has grown from its original location in The Woodlands to outposts in Katy, Spring, Kingwood, Lake Charles, and more. In response to CultureMap's request for comment about the company's plans, a representative credits part of the company's success to an atmosphere that's equally welcoming to youth sports teams celebrating a victory as it is for a date night.

In addition to serving signature items like the Big Don's Meat & Cheese (Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, salami, beef, and bacon with mozzarella and cheddar) or the Carl's King (Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella), Crust's Heights location will offer an extensive beverage selection with 36 beer taps plus wine and a full bar. Other favorites include pepperoni rolls and garlic knots. Monthly specials help keep the menu fresh.

The interior design calls for a full remodel with six, 80-inch TVs in the bar along with other TVs that should make the restaurant a prime game watching destination. Fitting for a family-friendly destination, the patio will also offer a children's play area.

While this location may be Crust's first restaurant in the heart of Houston, it won't be the only for long. The restaurant affirms that more Inner Loop locations.