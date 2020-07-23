Houston-area community ranks among top-selling neighborhoods in U.S.

Tucked into 11,400 acres in Cypress is Bridgeland, a master-planned community that boasts leafy parks, shaded trails, blue lakes, and killer homes designed to provide owners with an oasis that blends resort-style life with the convenience of access to all of Houston's work hubs.

The ambitious project from The Howard Hughes Corporation sold a record-breaking 425 homes in the first six months of 2020. And this week, real estate consultants RCLCO named Bridgeland one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country, ranking 10th. Bridgeland's explosive home sales so far this year represent an overall 21 percent increase in home sales over 2019.

RCLCO has been tracking home sales within master planned communities since 1994. The consulting company finds homeowners are seeking both“flight to quality” and possibly a “flight to safety,” even in these uncertain economic and pandemic times. In a press release announcing Brigeland's ranking, RCLCO notes that master planned communities are perceived as better, safer investments, and more desirable places to live.

The team behind Birdgeland echoes those sentiments, touting the community's quality of life.

“Homebuyers are looking for communities that offer open spaces and access to nature, two elements that promote health and wellness and are valued now more than ever,” said Health Melton, executive vice president of master planned communities, residential for The Howard Hughes Corporation, in the same release.

“Our high performing schools, unmatched amenities, award-winning parks, and commitment to integrating the natural landscape into community design collectively make for a winning formula for growth, as we see planned communities generally perform better than other new residential communities in times of economic hardship.”

Last year, Bridgeland ranked 12th on the same RCLCO list, so Bridgeland's team is exciting to break into the top 10. The community expects to continue its growth. It will add the third of four planned villages, Prairieland, next year. Prairieland joins Parkland and Lakeland, and will expand the community west of the thriving Grand Parkway sector in northwest Houston.

Bridgeland's developers feel the community's offerings are stellar representations of the high expectations home buyers have for communications that provide spaces to live, work and play.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts of Bridgeland and The Howard Hughes Corporation team to position the community for success,” said Jim Carman, president of the Houston region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. “The newest mid-year report shows the value and quality Bridgeland offers to families living in or moving to the greater Houston area.”

For would-be buyers, Bridgeland has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails and parks, and offers resort-style pools, a disc-golf course, stocked lakes, and complimentary use of kayaks, paddle boats and other recreational equipment for residents. Those recreation amenities are in addition to custom home designs, events for residents, and ever-expanding restaurants and retail options.