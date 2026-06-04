Food News Roundup
12 things to know in Houston food: Openings, closings, and Bludorn by the sea
Soccer fever is already taking over Houston, but even as FIFA festivities arrive, there are plenty of food-focused happenings for those who aren't keeping track of overtime or offsides. From Bludorn taking over Galveston for a weekend to a beloved Tex-Mex institution celebrating 85 years, here's all the latest news Houston diners need to know.
Openings and closings
Shoppers at Cinco Ranch's LaCenterra have a new healthy option while browsing the upscale outdoor retail center. Austin-based JuiceLand has opened its newest Houston-area location at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Suite F110. The menu includes acai bowls, raw juices, wellness shots, and lunch offerings. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 9 pm.
NFL first-round draft pick Michael Brockers has reopened his sports bar QUAD Houston after a major overhaul of the concept that originally debuted in 2023. The redesign introduces four distinct spaces: a bar and lounge, a refreshed dining room, an event venue, and an outdoor patio. Additional televisions throughout the property are intended to create a more immersive game-day experience.
“This has been a passion project for me, and I’ve put my full focus into making QUAD a place Houston can truly be proud of,” Brockers said in a statement. “We wanted to create more than just a sports bar. QUAD is designed to bring people together for great food, big games, celebrations and unforgettable experiences.”
The menu has also been revamped with additions such as crawfish queso, fried lobster bites, and a ribeye served with peppercorn mushroom sauce, alongside a new cocktail program. QUAD is located at 4608 Almeda Rd. and is open Thursday and Friday from 5 pm to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm to midnight.
Duck N Bao has closed its Cypress location. Open since 2020, the restaurant paved the way for the restaurant's expansion to locations in Rice Village and on Memorial Dr., both of which remain open. In a message on social media, owners Grace and Leo Xia explain that they chose not to renew their lease on the space. The couple also also operate Chinatown restaurants Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ and all-you-can-eat sushi concept Seven Sushi & Robata.
"Saying goodbye to our original Duck N Bao is bittersweet," the couple write. "Cypress is where our story began, and we will always be grateful to our regulars, neighbors, and all who supported us from day one — especially through the challenges of the pandemic. Your encouragement helped shape Duck N Bao into what it is today."
Upcoming food events
Tuesday, June 9
Washington Ave. sushi restaurant Aiko is hosting a special dinner to showcase the different ways sake and wine pair with food. The eight-course menu includes maguro crudo, nasu yaki, hotate maki, ube mango sponge cake, and more. Aiko will offer seatings at 6 and 8 pm. Reservations ($125) are available via OpenTable.
Thursday, June 11- Saturday, June 13
Molina’s Cantina, Houston's oldest continuously family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant, is marking its 85th anniversary with a series of celebrations throughout June and July. The festivities begin June 11 at the Bellaire location, June 12 on Westheimer, and June 13 in Fulshear. Diners can enjoy all-day happy hour, mariachi performances, photo opportunities, cake, and giveaways. From June 1 through July 31, Molina's will also share weekly special deals on its Instagram and Facebook accounts. On July 1, officially designated "Molina's Cantina Day," diners can take advantage of a $39 fajita special for two and all-day happy hour pricing.
Friday, June 12 - Saturday, June 13
Chef Aaron Bludorn returns to Galveston for the third annual Bludorn by the Sea takeover at Hotel Lucine. On June 12-13, patrons can enjoy a four-course dinner at The Fancy for $95 per person, with dishes such as rabbit pierogi, Ora King salmon crudo, and wagyu flat iron steak. To add to the experience, a Navy Blue raw bar pop-up will serve oysters, aguachile, and martinis in Hotel Lucine's The Den from 4-7 pm on Friday and Saturday. Festivities continue with a free Saturday courtyard party featuring live music and yakitori-style skewers available for purchase. Reservations for dinner are available from 5-10 pm via OpenTable.
Saturday, June 13
It's rosé all day at Brasserie 19. The restaurant's annual National Rosé Day celebration returns with rosé-focused cocktails, bottle specials, brunch features, and giveaways while DJ GFunk provides the soundtrack.The Rosé Day Brunch takes place from 12:30-4:30 pm.
Wednesday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 24
Diners can enjoy three Doke Concepts destinations in one night during the Chef’s Dinner Party Series. The evening begins with champagne and hors d’oeuvres at Lazy Lane, followed by the first three courses. Patrons are then chauffeured to The Green Room for the next three courses, curated in partnership with a featured guest chef. The night ends at Heights & Co. with dessert cocktails and s’mores. Chef Kevin Fink is the guest chef for June 17, while June 24 is Chef Ryan Lachaine. Tickets are $155 per person and can be purchased via OpenTable.
Thursday, July 30
Raise a glass to champagne at Little’s Oyster Bar’s An Evening of Effervescence. The walk-around tasting event pairs seasonal hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Jason Ryzcek and chef de cuisine Zach Boyer with a curated selection of Champagnes that showcase the famed French region.Tickets begin at $148 per person. 6 pm.
Other news and notes
Postino's annual Battle of the Bruschetta returns from June 15 to August 15, giving diners the opportunity to sample creative new bruschetta combinations and vote for their favorites. Round one pits Cherry Mostarda (ricotta, cherry mostarda, mint) against PB, Bacon & Banana from June 15-30. From July 1-14, Roast Beef & Horseradish faces Muffuletta (white cheddar, mortadella, olive tapenade). The final matchup features Smashed Pea (smashed peas, whipped feta, spicy Marcona almonds) versus Pear & Cambozola from July 15-31. The two top voted will compete from August 1-15, with the winning creation earning a permanent spot on Postino's fall menu.
Chardon has upgraded its business lunches with the new L'Express Lunch. Priced at $38, the menu includes an appetizer and entrée designed to be enjoyed within 45 minutes. Start the meal with appetizers such as wagyu steak tartare or a deviled egg trio, before selecting between entrees like steak frites or beef cheek bourguignon. Add dessert for $8.
Rice Village Italian restaurant Roma has introduced a new spring and summer menu. Highlights include spaghetti alla limone (lemon and pecorino romano pasta), tonno grigliato (medium rare tuna with a lemon pesto), and — perfect for summer — insalata di mare, which combines shrimp, calamari, octopus, and mussels with orange and fennel. Roma is located at 2347 University Blvd. and opens for dinner at 5 pm Monday through Saturday.