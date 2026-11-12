Silver Anniversary
Broadway star Kara Lindsay brings wicked spirit to Houston luncheon
The Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation marked its silver anniversary on October 16 with a luncheon celebrating a quarter-century of philanthropy, perseverance, and progress.
Broadway star Kara Lindsay, known for Wicked, Newsies, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, took center stage with her keynote, Wickedly Strong and Brave. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 39, Lindsay shared her experience navigating treatment, weaving humor and vulnerability into a message about resilience and finding joy through difficult times.
The afternoon's emotional spotlight belonged to Lindsey Brown, co-founder and executive director of the Southern Smoke Foundation, who received the 2026 Spirit of Courage Award. Since her 2025 diagnosis, Brown has spoken openly about her experience, encouraging early detection and self-advocacy.
Houston City Council Member Joe Panzzarella presented an official city proclamation recognizing the foundation's milestone anniversary. A silent auction kept the giving going.
The luncheon raised more than $350,000, adding to the foundation's $6 million-plus legacy supporting research at Baylor College of Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Houston Methodist Research Institute.
Spotted were Terri Guerra, Amy Bernstein, Gloria Moorman, Peggie Kohnert, Mary Piper, Jennifer Hernandez, Chris Shepherd, Jan Sexton, Bridgette Goss, Katherine Stewart, Becky Crane, Russell Weil, and Susan Rosen.