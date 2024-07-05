What's Eric Eating Episodes 388 and 389
Daily Gather's dynamic duo dish on keeping it local, plus a visit to Blue Tuba
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” Aaron Lyons and chef Brandi Key join CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss the latest goings on at Five 12 Restaurant Concepts, the parent company of Houston-based restaurants Daily Gather and Dish Society.
A lot has happened at Five 12 since Lyons and Key last appeared on the show in 2021, including opening Daily Gather at CityCentre, closing Dish Society’s original Tanglewood location, and opening Dish Society’s first restaurant in Austin.
The conversation begins with a look back at the first two years of operations at Daily Gather, an eclectic, family-friendly restaurant that’s flexible enough to accommodate big groups and date nights. Key discusses getting the restaurant’s menu dialed in, while Lyons explains how his status as a Memorial resident has helped him his neighbors’ support.
During the Dish Society section of the interview, Sandler notes how much he appreciates that the restaurant is open for breakfast during the week. Key acknowledges it’s a core component of the restaurant’s identity.
“For me, the fact that we do breakfast every single day, that sets us apart. The type of eggs we’re buying, the bread we’re buying, the ingredients we’re buying — most of them being from Texas — you can come in and get a basic, traditional breakfast. Everything is coming from Texas. It’s so fresh and easy,” she says.
“The work from home movement has changed the way people dine. Lunch is not 11:45 am to 12:45 pm anymore. It’s 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. You have more people meeting for breakfast. We’re seeing a shift,” Lyons adds.
Listen to the full interview to hear Lyons’ thoughts on the future markets for both Daily Gather and Dish Society. The two also shares thoughts on the number of restaurants that have opened recently in both Spring Branch and Memorial.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Michael Fulmer discuss the news of the week. Their topics include the opening of The Kennedy, a new piano bar in the former Muse space; Chicago-based restaurant Portillo’s plans to open four Houston-area locations by the end of the year; and Ishtia, the new concept from Eculent chef-owner David Skinner that’s devoted to indigenous cuisine.
The restaurant of the week segment begins with Sandler and a special guest sharing their first impressions of Toca Madera, the high energy, Mexican-inspired steakhouse that recently opened next to the Thompson Hotel. Then, Fulmer returns to discuss his meal with Sandler at Blue Tuba, the new restaurant in the Heights that’s blending Eastern European and Texan influences.
-----
