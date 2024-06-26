hot dogs for Houston
Favorite Chicago hot dog shop Portillo's reveals 2 more Houston outposts
Houstonians may still be waiting for their first taste of Portillo’s, but the restaurant devoted to Chicago-style street food is making sure that it will soon reach as many people as possible.
The company announced that it will open two more locations in Stafford and Katy as well as one in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine. They join Portillo’s previously announced plans to open locations in Richmond and Willowbrook. All five new locations are expected to open by the end of the year.
The Stafford location will open at The Grid, where it joins a number of restaurants including Whiskey Cake and In-N-Out Burger. Described in press materials as one of Portillo’s “Restaurant of the Future” designs, the 6,200-square-foot restaurant will seat 160 and offer a double drive-thru lane for efficient to-go orders.
Part of the Katy Grand development at the corner of the Katy Fwy and the Grand Parkway, the Katy location will utilize Portillo’s traditional, more expansive footprint. In this case, the 7,700-square-foot restaurant will seat 170 inside and 50 more on an outdoor patio. Designed with a retro, automotive garage theme, it will also offer a double drive-thru.
Like Stafford, the Grapevine location will also be a slightly smaller “Restaurant of the Future” with indoor seating for approximately 125, a 40-seat patio, and double drive-thru lanes. Located on Highway 114 near South Main Street, it will have a “rustic Southwest garage theme,” according to press materials.
Known for its Chicago-inspired fare, Portillo’s signature menu items include Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake. The hot dog is a beef frank topped with mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato, celery salt, kosher pickle, and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun.
Their Italian beef features thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread, with the option to have it dry or dipped in gravy, and the double-layer chocolate cake is iced with chocolate frosting. Burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, and shakes are also available.
“With the opening of these three new restaurants in the Lone Star State, Texas will become our largest market outside our home state of Illinois,” CEO Michael Osanloo said. “Since arriving in Texas, we have been greeted with open arms and empty stomachs, so we are thrilled to be able to continue expanding our footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth and officially bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to the Houston area later this year.”
Portillo’s fans can follow along with each location’s progress by visiting Portillos.com/TXExpansion.