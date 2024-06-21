ich bin ein klavier
Modern piano bar with lounge vibes strikes a chord in Montrose
If the image of a piano bar conjures a Reagan-era room with lots of low-hanging plants, take heart. An entrepreneur with roots in nightclubs and private aviation is rebooting the concept with contemporary tastes in mind.
Meet The Kennedy. Located in the former Muse/Emmaline space at 3210 W Dallas St., owner Andres Castro created the concept to provide Montrose, River Oaks, and surrounding neighborhoods with a comfortable space for enjoying live music, lounging on a shaded patio, and eating a good meal. Castro, whose resume includes time with both nightclubs such as Spire and Clé as well as sales and operational roles with both Empyreal Jet and Million Air, founded the Ninety3 Hospitality Group to bring The Kennedy to life.
When it opens later this summer, The Kennedy will offer a range of experiences. Inside, diners will find lounge-style seating, a dual-sided fireplace, and live music that runs the gamut from piano players to DJs. Outside, a two story patio will offer an outdoor option for enjoying cocktails and wine.
Castro recruited chef Adriana Maldonado to serve as executive chef. A veteran of New York City establishments such as Javelina and celebrity chef Todd English’s restaurant Olives, Maldonado will serve a menu of shareable plates rooted in classic American fare such as a smash burger, beef tartare, caviar, and more. Notably, The Kennedy will source its meat from Carniceria Prime Meat Market, a Houston butcher shop that’s garnered over 170,000 followers on Instagram by featuring tomahawks, wagyu beef, and other luxurious cuts.
Plans call for being open six days per week for lunch or brunch with dinner and bites until late into the evening.
“I’m excited to bring a restaurant and lounge with beautiful and classic interiors, attentive service and delicious, bite-size food to River Oaks that bucks the current trend-driven restaurant and bar designs,” Castro said in a statement. “Paired with a world-class beverage program and diverse live music, The Kennedy will be a day-to-late night destination that feels like an energetic extension of your home.”