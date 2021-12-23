A truly sweet Houston ice cream tale, plus Upper Kirby's newest Italian restaurant

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Kathleen Morgan joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Honeychild's Sweet Creams. Known for its ice creams made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, Honeychild's recently opened its first brick and mortar location in the M-K-T development.

The conversation touches on a number of topics, including Morgan's decision to get into the ice cream business, how she develops flavors, and the benefits of using Kickstarter to help fund opening the shop. The chef also discusses some of the ideas that inspire her and what it's been like managing a team of employees for the first time.

Sandler asks Morgan about what she learned from selling at the Urban Harvest farmers market. The weekly venue has served as an incubator for a number of successful concepts, including Mexican-inspired restaurant El Topo and well-regarded Thai spot Street to Kitchen.

"Selling at the farmers market was a great place to start. It taught me a lot about what customers want, getting that honest feedback in real time. Figuring out when to sample, all of those things. It provided me some creative room to really develop my flavors."

Prior to the interview, restaurateur Mary Clarkson joins Sandler to discuss the news of the week. Their topics include: the way in which the Omicron variant is affecting Houston restaurants; Tim Horton's plans to open in Houston; and the opening of the R-C Ranch butcher shop at the Houston Farmers Market.

In the restaurant of the week segment, they discuss their recent visit to Amore, a new Italian restaurant on the border of Upper Kirby and Montrose. Led by a former Da Marco chef, the two friends found much to enjoy about their meal.