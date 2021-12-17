Wagyu steaks, live lobsters, and all the cheese: Craft butcher shop debuts at historic farmers market

One of the most important pieces in the plan to transform the historic Houston Farmers Market will finally make its debut. R-C Ranch will open its butcher shop on the property this Friday, December 17.

First announced last year, the butcher shop will sell Texas wagyu beef raised on R-C Ranch's 2,800-acre farm in Brazoria County along with meats from other producers who match its standards of quality and sustainability. Expect popular cuts in the main butcher case — including dry-aged steaks — plus marrow bones and offal.

In addition to beef, the shop will sell poultry from Holmes Foods, seafood from Lonestar Seafood, and lamb from Capra Foods. Shoppers will also find prepared items such as charcuterie, sausages, burger patties, and meal kits

Founded in 2010 by owners Blake Robertson and Ryan Cade (their combined initials are the R-C in the ranch's name), R-C cattle combine three bloodlines that each possess a distinct, desirable trait: Kedaka, known for its large size; Tajima, known for its marbling; and Shiname, a cow with the best maternal traits. The result is large cows with beautiful marbling that are well suited to the ranch's pastures.

“No one cares for our product as much as we do, so it’s important to us to maintain the same level of quality in our execution of each product we sell as we do in our beef," Robertson said in a statement. This requires a highly skilled and knowledgeable staff, and we can’t wait for our future guests to get to know our team.”

Towards that end, R-C has assembled some serious culinary talent. Butcher Easton Sadler is a former UB Preserv line cook, and chef Matthew Coburn, formerly chef de cuisine at Georgia James Tavern, will lead the prepared foods offerings. Other personnel include general manager Jeremy Robinson and "director of first impressions" Tabitha Rodriguez.

R-C Ranch will be open daily from 8 am to 7 pm. It's located next to Underbelly Burger, a new concept from chef Chris Shepherd that's expected to open by the end of the year.

Commercial real estate developer MLB Capital Partners purchased the 18-acre farmers market in 2017 and initiated a comprehensive series of upgrades that include more parking, better restrooms, and a one-acre green space. Earlier this year, the market moves its produce vendors into a new, open-air pavilion. Next year, the property will add at least two new restaurants: Wild Oats, an Underbelly Hospitality concept from chef Nick Fine devoted to modern Texas cuisine, and a second location of pioneering Houston Viet-Cajun restaurant Crawfish & Noodles.