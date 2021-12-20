Running list of Houston restaurants and bars temporarily closed due to latest COVID outbreak

Over the weekend, a number of Houston restaurants announced temporary closures due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among their employees.
Temporary closures had been a part of the early days of the pandemic, but they waned as more people became vaccinated and businesses followed CDC guidelines regarding quarantines and testing. Sadly, the Omicron variant — currently responsible for over 80 percent of new cases in Houston — has triggered breakthrough infections, as demonstrated by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s announcement that he’d be quarantining after testing positive on Friday.
Conversations with some employees of affected establishments reveal mostly good news for the people involved; thankfully, their symptoms are relatively mild. Most restaurants are so short staffed that losing even a couple of key employees degrades a business’ ability to operate properly.
While the closures have only lasted for a few days at any individual establishment, the timing almost couldn’t be worse. Restaurants rely on revenues from the busy holiday season to sustain them during the traditionally slower months of January and February. Employees need to earn money for everything from Christmas gifts to January living expenses like rent and groceries.
CultureMap will update this list as necessary over the next few days. Customers should also keep an eye on a restaurant’s social media pages for the latest updates.
- Acme Oyster House - Temporarily closed Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22.
- Angel Share HTX - Temporarily closed beginning Saturday, December 18. Reopens Monday, December 20.
- Brasil - Closed over the weekend. Reopening Monday, December 20.
- Dandelion Cafe - Closed Friday, December 17. Plans to reopen Monday, December 20.
- Double Trouble - Closed until Wednesday, December 22.
- Nobie’s - Closed until Tuesday, December 28.
- Pearl Bar - Closed until further notice beginning Saturday, December 18.
- Relish Restaurant & Bar - To-go only through Wednesday, December 22. Closed December 23-26. Plans to reopen Monday, December 27.
- Roots Wine Bar - Open for retail wine sales only through Sunday, December 26.
- Rosalie Italian Soul - Closed from Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22. Plans to reopen Thursday, December 23.
- Squable - Closed until further notice effective Friday, December 17.
- Tiny Champions - Closed for dine-in beginning Friday, December 18. Resumes full service Tuesday, December 21.
- Underbelly Hospitality - All restaurants closed through Tuesday, December 21.
- Winnie's - Operating with reduced hours of 4 pm - midnight until further notice. Closed Christmas Eve.