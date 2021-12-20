Running list of Houston restaurants and bars temporarily closed due to latest COVID outbreak

Over the weekend, a number of Houston restaurants announced temporary closures due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among their employees.

Temporary closures had been a part of the early days of the pandemic, but they waned as more people became vaccinated and businesses followed CDC guidelines regarding quarantines and testing. Sadly, the Omicron variant — currently responsible for over 80 percent of new cases in Houston — has triggered breakthrough infections, as demonstrated by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s announcement that he’d be quarantining after testing positive on Friday.

Conversations with some employees of affected establishments reveal mostly good news for the people involved; thankfully, their symptoms are relatively mild. Most restaurants are so short staffed that losing even a couple of key employees degrades a business’ ability to operate properly.

While the closures have only lasted for a few days at any individual establishment, the timing almost couldn’t be worse. Restaurants rely on revenues from the busy holiday season to sustain them during the traditionally slower months of January and February. Employees need to earn money for everything from Christmas gifts to January living expenses like rent and groceries.

CultureMap will update this list as necessary over the next few days. Customers should also keep an eye on a restaurant’s social media pages for the latest updates.