Make a wish
Mexico City-style bar shakes up Houston with modern sips and Michelin-worthy eats
A Mexico City-inspired bar from two of Houston most well-regarded nightlife operators will soon open its doors. 1111 is opening this Monday, May 4.
Located next to Doc’s Jazz Club at 1111 Westheimer, 1111 is the latest project from Melrose owners Army Sadeghi and Brandon Duliakas. Sadeghi tells CultureMap that where Melrose is built for groups, 1111 is a more immersive experience, with more sophisticated cocktails and an elevated food program by chef Emmanuel Chavez, chef and co-owner of Houston’s Michelin-starred Tatemó.
“I’d choose 1111 for something more elevated, such as a date,” Sadeghi writes in a text. “Melrose is better for a more social night with bigger groups and that indoor-outdoor patio energy.”
To create the cocktail program, Sadeghi and Duliakas collaborated with bartenders who had worked at Handshake Speakeasy, the Mexico City standout that ranked No. 1 in the world in 2024 and remains No. 12 in 2026. By employing modern techniques such as clarification, fat washing, and advanced infusions, 1111 is focused on elevating classic cocktails and delivering a consistent experience from visit to visit.
“We approached 1111 with a clear focus on how the bar program, kitchen, and design work together,” Duliakas said in a statement. “From the precision behind the cocktails to the depth and flexibility of the menu, we wanted every detail to be developed with intention, and the design is meant to bring that same intention into the space. We’re really excited to bring this to Houston and hope guests enjoy it as much as we’ve loved creating it.”
Whereas Chavez created playful bar food for Melrose such as chicken fingers with caviar, tuna over crispy rice, and a cheeseburger, the food at 1111 is more explicitly Mexican. It includes a tuna tostada, empanadas, and guacamole. Entrees include a wagyu carne asada and a whole grilled sea bass with green and red sauces that’s presented in the style of Contramar, Mexico City’s celebrated seafood restaurant that holds a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide.
In terms of design, the 4,500-square-foot space is decorated in neutral tones with blond wood accents. Diners may sit at the oval-shaped or on custom, lounge-style furniture and banquets. Well-placed lighting enhances the room’s intimate feeling.
1111 is part of Houston developer Radom Capital’s redevelopment of the former Tower Theater property. In addition to Doc’s, it is also home to a location of South African chicken restaurant Nando’s Peri-Peri and Houston Chinese food staple Mala Sichuan.