feel the heat
South African grilled chicken chain opens new Houston location in Montrose
The wait is over for the Montrose location of Nando’s Peri-Peri. The South Africa-based grilled chicken restaurant has opened its third Houston-area outpost for lunch and dinner.
Located in the historic Tower Theater complex at 1201 Westheimer, the new Nando’s follows the same formula as the restaurant’s existing Houston-area locations in Uptown and Katy. It serves the Nando’s signature chicken, which is marinated for 24 hours in peri-peri and other spices.
Diners may order their chicken as bowls made with Portuguese rice and vegetables; the Nandocas Choice, a butterflied chicken breast served over garlic bread with coleslaw; a half-chicken with fries; as well as skewers, salads, and wraps. Different spice levels cater to diners’ tolerance for heat.
As it does for all of its locations, Nando’s filled the interior with artwork sourced from the company’s Creative Block program in partnership with the Spier Arts Trust. Look for a textural installation above the bar, a striking South African mural near the entrance, and eye-catching furniture.
"The love Houston has shown us has been incredible, so opening a third Nando’s here felt like the natural next step in our growth," said Nando’s CEO Kimberly Grant. "Montrose has that perfect mix of culture, energy, and soul — and setting up a beautifully designed space in the iconic Tower Theater block just felt right. We’re fired up to bring our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken to one of the most vibrant corners of Houston."
Houston developer Radom Capital purchased the Tower Theater complex and adjacent properties at 1111 Westheimer in 2024. The theater, once home to restaurants such as El Real Tex-Mex Cafe and Acme Oyster Co., will house Doc Houston’s, a jazz club from the owners of San Antonio’s Jazz, TX, that’s expected to open in late 2025.