Common Bond bakes up fast and convenient new hot spot in Midtown high-rise

A luxurious Midtown high-rise has added a destination-worthy bakery to its offerings. Common Bond will open its quick service On-The-Go concept in Midtown's Drewery Place tower, real estate developed Caydon announced.

Expected to open this fall, Common Bond On-The-Go will occupy 2,000 square feet in the building. It joins Earthcraft Juicery and recently opened Kanau Sushi as culinary tenants in the 27-story, 357-unit building.

Common Bond On-The-Go features a greatest hits menu of the cafe's popular items such as cookies, pastries, and croissants, plus savory items such as sandwiches, salads, and more. The restaurant will serve both the tower's residents and the general public at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The company opened its first On-The-Go location in The Heights last May. A second will arrive in Garden Oaks in the coming weeks with a third slated to debut in The Ion, Rice University's innovation-focused mixed-use development, later this summer.

“We are extremely excited to work with the outstanding team at Caydon/Drewery Place to provide Common Bond On-The-Go Midtown Park,” George Joseph, CEO of Common Bond, said in a statement. “The Midtown area is home to so many Common Bond fans who will love the convenience. The scenic spot across from the park on the train route will make this one of our best locations.”