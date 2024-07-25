with gratitude
Rice Village bistro quietly closes after only 3 years in business
A Rice Village restaurant has quietly closed after three years in business. Gratify Neighborhood Bistro’s last day of service took place on Sunday, July 6, a representative tells CultureMap.
Part of The Big Vibe Group, Gratify’s owners chose not to renew their lease on the space at 5212 Morningside Drive. Instead, the company has chosen to focus on growing two of its other concepts, Italian restaurant Coppa Osteria and upscale Mexican restaurant Flora. It also operates Graffiti Raw in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development.
However, the Big Vibe Group did renew the lease on Coppa, which is located next to Gratify at 5210 Morningside, and anticipates operating it for years to come, the representative added. Coppa, which opened in 2013, has become a neighborhood staple thanks to signature menu items such as spaghetti carbonara and chicken “under a brick.”
Originally opened as Punk’s Simple Southern Food in 2014 as part of Clark Cooper Concepts, Gratify debuted in 2021 with a bistro-inspired menu that focused on an extensive raw bar alongside classic fare such as fish and chips and beef short rib. Clark Cooper co-founder Grant Cooper continued to operate the restaurant after he ended his business partnership with chef Charles Clark in 2022.
“Gratify had a great run. It was a great three years with many great memories,” the company wrote in an email. “We are excited for our new chapter to see what is to come as we grow our concepts.”
This year has been a turbulent time for Rice Village restaurants. In addition to Gratify closing, Italian restaurant Prego ended its run after more than 40 years. Local Foods Group shuttered its French concept Eau Tour in June; in its place, the company will open a new Italian concept called Milton's.