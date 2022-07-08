Home » Restaurants + Bars
zealots on the move

Dallas-based pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Galleria area with fifth Houston location

Dallas-based pizzeria slinging signature pies heats up Galleria area

By
Zalat Pizza group shot
Zalat continues to expand its presence in Houston. Photo by Kathy Tran

Galleria-area diners have a new option for pizza. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza will open its fifth Houston-area location in Tanglewood at  5750 Woodway Dr, Suite 118 on Tuesday, July 12.

Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic).

In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

Diners may use the Zalat website to order takeout or delivery. It is also available via third-party delivery apps.

The restaurant takes pride in taking care of its employees, which it calls Zealots. They receive full benefits, including participating in a 401k. After a year with the company, employees are eligible for equity — and a special Zalat tattoo.

"We are looking forward to making Zalat available in yet another area of Houston," Nguyen said in a statement. "Our Zealots have been hard at work to make sure we serve up the most craveable pizzas."

The new location joins outposts in Midtown, the Heights, Washington Avenue, and The Woodlands/Shenandoah. It opens at 11 am daily.

Read These Next
Face Foundrié Houston
New beauty spa gives good face to West U with speedy facials and more
Graham Painter David Skinner Benchawan Painter Preserve at Eculent
Dynamic dining duo reveal plans for new Thai tapas restaurant in Kemah
Sit Down To Have an Idea Barbara Davis Gallery
Clever new interactive art exhibit helps Houstonians sit and reflect