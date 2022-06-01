Dallas-based pizzeria slinging late-night pies on Washington Avenue

A popular Dallas-based pizzeria will open its fourth Houston-area location in one of the city's bustling nightlife districts. Zalat Pizza will debut at 4802 Washington Ave. on Tuesday, June 7.

Founded by native Houstonian and University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic). In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.

The new location offers limited seating, but diners may use the Zalat website to order takeout or delivery. It is also available via third-party delivery apps.

The restaurant takes pride in taking care of its employees, which it calls Zealots. They receive full benefits, including participating in a 401k. After a year with the company, employees are eligible for equity — and a special Zalat tattoo.

“The Washington Corridor has a vibrant nightlife scene, and we look forward to becoming a part of the routine for those in the area," Nguyen said in a statement. "Our Houston Zealots will be ready to serve!”

Being part of that vibrant nightlife scene means staying open late enough to serve both customers and employees. Towards that end, Zalat will operate until midnight Monday-Wednesday, 2 am on Thursday, and 4 am on Friday and Saturday.

Restaurant industry publication Nation’s Restaurant News named Zalat as one of its 2021 Hot Concept recipients. Its growth shows no signs of slowing down. Since debuting with a Midtown location in December, the restaurant has already added locations in the Heights and The Woodlands/Shenandoah.